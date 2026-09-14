Shane Lowry Shares Wife and Daughters’ Reaction After Record Irish Open Win

Shane Lowry produced one of the most dominant performances in Irish Open history at Doonbeg, securing his second title at the national open. The Irishman finished the tournament at 23-under 257 after closing with a 7-under 63.

The victory came 17 years after Lowry first won the Irish Open as a 22-year-old amateur. His latest success also capped a week in which he had built a commanding lead and remained in control through the final round in front of his home crowd.

For Lowry, the result carried significance beyond the record-breaking numbers. After completing his final round, he reflected on the difficult periods he had experienced during the season and the support he had received away from the course.

Shane Lowry Opens Up on Family Support

Shane Lowry became emotional after completing his record 11-shot victory and credited his wife and children for supporting him through a difficult period in his career.

“This year has been quite difficult out on the course for me,” Lowry said. “I’ve had a few chances to win, and I took some really tough times.”

The 39-year-old said the challenges he faced in competition also affected life away from golf.

“When things are not going well at this level, it’s hard at home as well,” Lowry said. “But my wife’s been a huge support, and my kids, and I just love them so much.”

Lowry then revealed the personal moment that made the victory especially meaningful. His wife Wendy and their children were back in Florida, but his daughters had continued to ask him when he would bring a trophy home.

“I can’t wait to bring a trophy home,” Lowry said. “My daughters always ask me, ‘When are you going to bring a trophy home?’ So yes, I gotta bring one home.”

Lowry also credited the work he had done with his team before the Irish Open. He said he had taken some time away in recent weeks, brought his team to Florida and worked hard ahead of his return to competition.

“I’ve had to fight a few demons off over the past few months, on the course when you get yourself into contention,” he said. “I did take some time away the last few weeks. I worked pretty hard. I got all my team over to Florida, and we worked hard.”

He added that the victory showed what that work could produce.

Shane Lowry Sets Irish Open Victory Record

Shane Lowry’s emotional celebration followed a record-breaking performance. He won the Irish Open for the second time, 17 years after his first victory at Baltray in County Louth.

His 23-under 257 total was seven shots better than the previous 72-hole Irish Open record of 264, set by Jon Rahm at Lahinch in 2019.

Lowry also established a new record for the largest winning margin in the tournament’s history. His 11-shot victory over Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann surpassed Bernhard Langer’s previous record of 10 shots, set in 1987.

The final round was another statement from Lowry. He opened with four birdies in his first eight holes and finished with a birdie on the 18th, shooting 63 to complete a remarkable week.

The victory also came after a difficult 2026 season. Lowry had several opportunities earlier in the year but had not added another top-10 finish until his dominant performance at Doonbeg.

Winning in front of his home crowd added another layer to the achievement. Lowry compared the occasion with watching Katie Taylor’s farewell victory at Croke Park the previous weekend.

“I sat in Croke Park last Saturday night watching Katie Taylor with almost a little bit of jealousy what she was achieving and getting to do it in front of her home fans,” Lowry said. “And I got to do this this week. Like, this is incredible. I’m so happy.”

For Lowry, the result delivered another memorable Irish sporting moment and finally gave his daughters the answer they had been waiting for.