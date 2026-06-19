Shinnecock Hills Steals Spotlight From Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler arrived at Shinnecock Hills chasing the career Grand Slam. Rory McIlroy entered the week looking to add another major championship to his resume and further cement his place among the world’s greatest golfers. Brooks Koepka returned to the site of one of his most memorable victories.

Yet through the opening rounds of the 2026 U.S. Open, much of the attention has focused elsewhere.

The golf course itself has become one of the tournament’s biggest storylines.

Videos of players navigating fierce winds and firm conditions spread throughout social media as soon as competition began. Conversations about green speeds, hole locations, and course setup quickly became part of the daily discussion at Shinnecock Hills, a venue that has developed a reputation for producing some of the most challenging tests in championship golf.

Shinnecock Hills Once Again Tests the World’s Best Golfers

Shinnecock Hills has long held a unique place in U.S. Open history.

Located in Southampton, New York, the course sits between Long Island’s Great Peconic Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The property is exposed to constant coastal winds, creating links-style conditions rarely seen in American championship golf.

The combination of firm turf, fast greens, and unpredictable gusts has challenged players throughout the opening rounds.

The venue’s reputation was built during previous U.S. Opens that generated significant discussion about setup conditions.

In 2004, officials famously watered the seventh green during play after conditions became extremely difficult. Retief Goosen ultimately captured the championship behind one of the most memorable putting performances in tournament history.

When the U.S. Open returned in 2018, players again struggled with difficult conditions.

“I’ve never seen a golf course change that quickly,” Justin Rose said during that championship. “We came off pretty much shell-shocked.”

That week also produced one of the most talked-about moments of Phil Mickelson’s career when he intentionally struck a moving ball on the 13th green. Mickelson received a two-shot penalty and made a 10 on the hole.

USGA Makes Major Changes After Previous Shinnecock Controversies

Tournament organizers entered this year’s championship determined to avoid a repeat of those controversies.

USGA officials emphasized throughout the week that the goal was to allow Shinnecock Hills to play closer to its natural state rather than create an artificially difficult setup.

Fairways are being maintained closer to the widths members typically see throughout the year. Green speeds have also been reduced compared to previous U.S. Opens at the venue.

Officials have additionally watered putting surfaces throughout the day when necessary to maintain consistency and playability.

The philosophy reflects a significant shift from prior championships held at Shinnecock.

“Letting Shinnecock be Shinnecock,” USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhammer said Wednesday. “If it isn’t good enough, we shouldn’t come here. And it is.”

William Flynn’s Design Continues to Challenge Modern Players

Play

Much of what makes Shinnecock Hills special has little to do with tournament setup.

Golf historians frequently point to the routing designed by architect William Flynn in 1927 as one of the course’s defining characteristics.

Rather than using a traditional out-and-back design, Flynn created a routing that constantly changes direction. Players rarely face consecutive holes moving in the same direction, forcing them to continually adjust to shifting wind patterns.

That challenge becomes even more significant when coastal gusts increase.

“The routing progression at Shinnecock today is one of the best anywhere,” golf historian Wayne Morrison, author of “The Nature Faker,” said. “Individually, the holes are great, but in sequence, they are just a marvelous progression.”

The design ensures players never become comfortable with the conditions, even after several rounds.

While Scheffler, McIlroy, Koepka, and the rest of the field continue their pursuit of the championship, Shinnecock Hills remains at the center of the conversation.