Si Woo Kim Has Hilarious ‘Addiction’ Resurface at Byron Nelson

It’s a borderline miracle that Si Woo Kim can stand over any golf shot without getting the shakes due to a self-diagnosed “addiction” to caffeine.

Kim has been one of the PGA Tour’s most underrated players during his impressive career, and he has done so with the help of an unending supply of energy drinks.

The Korean golfer revealed his jaw-dropping caffeine consumption during an appearance on the “Subpar” podcast in 2025.

“I used to have three coffees before 1 p.m., and (when I got) to 1 p.m., started (drinking) Red Bull, like three or four, until 9 p.m.,” Kim revealed.

And on the days he wasn’t able to get coffee until, say, 10 a.m.?

“I got headaches so bad.”

Si Woo Kim Details Unfathomable ‘Addiction’ to Energy Drinks

Coincidentally, the PGA Tour caught up with Kim ahead of the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson — where Kim entered the weekend with the 36-hole lead — to have him blind-test energy drinks. He also offered a slight update to his energy-drink consumption habits.

“As soon as I wake up, I go straight to the coffee, and get to 11 .m., getting one coffee,” Kim explained in a video posted to the Tour’s social channels. “I get to 1 p.m., (and) I’m starting with an energy drink, like a Red Bull and Monster. Like two coffees, four energy drinks (for the day).”

Two coffees and four energy drinks might actually be worse than three of each, but again, it seems to be working.

And it’s actually a miracle Kim’s heart hasn’t exploded, after he shared the insane details of his biggest binge on the energy drinks.

“(I had) seven at Memphis because I was so thirsty and didn’t want to drink water,” Kim said when asked about the most he’s had in one day. “That was my record. Seven (energy drinks) in a day and two coffees.”

And two coffees!

Si Woo Kim Also Has Wild Red Bull and Advil PM Habit

On the same “Subpar” podcast episode, cohost and CBS golf analyst Colt Knost asked Kim about an epic back-nine performance at The Players where Kim shot 31 on his way in. Knost asked about a rumor that Kim’s performance was fueled by a mix of Advil PM and Red Bull, and Kim didn’t deny it.

“Sometimes I go like too much caffeine, like addicted, so when I don’t have caffeine enough, I’m always (having a) headache, so I bring with me the Advil PM, and then makes, like (me) feel lazy and sleepy, so I have to bring in my Red Bull and drink that and it wakes me up.”

Probably not what the doctor ordered, but it does seem to be working for Kim, who has made nearly $36 million on Tour for his career.