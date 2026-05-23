Si Woo Kim & Wife Ji Hyun Oh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

South Korean Golfer Si Woo Kim finds himself in the lead at TPC Craig Ranch after 36 holes. He made 20 birdies and two bogeys to take his score to 18 under par. Five strokes ahead of Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, who is tied for second. Here are five facts you need to know about Kim and his wife, Ji Hyun Oh

Si Woo Kim Turned Pro at the Age of 17

Kim turned pro in 2012 at the age of 17. He finished tied for 20th at the 2012 PGA Tour Q-School, becoming the youngest player to graduate at the time. However, PGA Tour rules kept him from joining the circuit until he turned 18 in 2013.

The first phase of his pro career was uneven. In his rookie year, he missed the cut in seven of eight PGA Tour starts and spent most of his time trying to establish himself.

His first title came in 2016 at the Wyndham Championship. He followed that victory by winning The Players Championship the following year, becoming the youngest player to win the event at age 21.

Kim added his third title in 2021 at The American Express and his fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023. Since then, he has been chasing his fifth.

Si Woo Kim Got Married to Ji Hyun Oh in 2022

In between his third and fourth successes, Kim found a different success away from golf. In 2022, he got married to Ji Hyun Oh. The 30-year-old golfer made the first public post about them in May of 2021. It is presumed that around that time, the couple started dating.

Things moved forward quickly and it didn’t take time for things to get official. “I will live happily ever after,” he wrote, posting photos from that day.

Si Woo Kim’s Wife, Ji Hyun Oh, is Also a Pro Golfer

Oh is one of the more accomplished players to come through the Korean women’s golf system. She started golf in school, made South Korea’s national team as a teenager and turned pro in 2013 after a strong amateur result at the Korean Women’s Open.

Her early pro years were steady rather than explosive, but she soon broke through on the KLPGA Tour in 2014.

She won her first title in 2015, added another in 2016 and then had her best stretch in 2017 and 2018, when she collected multiple wins, including the Hanwha Classic and the Korea Women’s Open.

By 2018, she was firmly among the KLPGA’s top players in money and scoring.

She later dealt with injuries and some uneven seasons, but she bounced back with another win in 2021, which came to be her last. In total, she managed to add seven feathers to her golfing cap.

Ji Hyun Oh Left Her Golfing Career for Si Woo Kim

After getting married to Kim, Oh completely sacrificed her career, devoting herself to supporting him. She attended all his games and walked with him through all 18 holes.

“I plan on going to every tournament he plays,” Oh revealed to the PGA Tour. “I will now be Kim’s wife, rather than a professional golfer.”

“When we were dating, we had to spend so much time apart from each other. Now that we’re married, I don’t have to worry about being away from him. This is the happiest moment of my life.”

Kim also feels at ease having her by his side.

She walked with me the whole time, and she gave me so much strength,” Kim said in an online press conference with South Korean media after winning the Sony Open in 2023.

“I was able to smile and relax whenever I saw her along the ropes. I am thankful that she came here with me.”

Si Woo Kim and Ji Hyun Oh Welcomed Their Baby in 2024