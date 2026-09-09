Someone Tried to Steal Akshay Bhatia’s New Golf Shoes

TravisMathew‘s newest adventure is telling a story, one that fittingly, starts with a pair of golf shoes. The Southern California based brand is known to take on golf and lifestyle, always with a fun and playful personality.

Now, the brand is bringing that same personality, along with Akshay Bhatia’s familiar face, to its latest footwear release: The Modern Tour. This time, however, the story is one that has been playing out on the PGA Tour all season long.

TravisMathew and Akshay Bhatia Team Up

Before the shoes ever hit the shelves, Bhatia was already putting them to the test. The two-time PGA Tour champion and TravisMathew brand ambassador wore the Modern Tour shoes throughout his 2026 season. Including custom versions created for him to wear for the U.S. Open, and even the Masters. And, apparently, they caught enough attention that someone tried to take them.

All in good fun, of course. And, the playful moment aligns with what TravisMathew has been building toward with the recent releases like the Modern Tour. A company that offers high level golf apparel, but doesn’t lose its individuality that is seen as a signature part of the brand.

The Modern Tour represents another step for TravisMathew as they continue carving out their place in the golf market. Even more so, the release fits into the brand’s “Made to Meet the Moment” philosophy. A philosophy that aims to bring together tour-tested performance and modern construction that is made for every golfer.

As for the Modern Tour, Bhatia did more than just wear the shoes. He worked closely with TravisMathew throughout their development, offering feedback and testing the shoe as it moved from concept to development to golf course ready.

“It’s been such a great experience developing this shoe alongside the TravisMathew team,” said Bhatia. “The team and I worked closely throughout the entire process, testing and refining each detail to create something we’re all really proud of, with the comfort and performance any golfer needs on the course. I’ve loved wearing the Modern Tour throughout this season, and I’m excited for golfers to finally get a pair of their own.”

The Modern Tour

The result of collaborating with Bhatia is a shoe that makes sense for everyone, no matter what level of golf they might play. For the TravisMathew team, they were looking for a balance of performance, comfort, and style. All wrapped into a shoe that could withstand tour-level golf.

“From the start, we wanted to create a shoe that reflected the roots of golf while incorporating modern materials, technology and construction,” said Tim Kreuzberger, TravisMathew’s Footwear and Accessories Design Director. “Working closely with Akshay and his team helped us shape the Modern Tour into a timeless golf shoe with elevated craftsmanship and tour-level performance. Golfers will be drawn to its clean, classic look and feel the difference through the comfort, stability and performance built into every detail.”

After spending all season on Bhatia’s feet, the Modern Tour arrives with a story already under its belt. Now, golfers will just have to keep their own pair close by.