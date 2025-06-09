Rocket Classic 2025 Boasts ‘Most Competitive and Exciting Field’ Yet as Big Names Commit

The Rocket Classic Presented by AlumniFi, set for June 25–29 at Detroit Golf Club, continues to impress with its lineup. The latest wave of commitments add even more depth and star power, reinforcing the tournament’s growing reputation as a premier summer stop on the PGA Tour.

These signings bring major pedigree and international flair, elevating what organizers deem one of the strongest fields in tournament history.

“The 2025 Rocket Classic is shaping up to deliver the most competitive and exciting field we’ve ever brought to Detroit,” said Bill Emerson, President of Rocket Companies and the Rocket Giving Fund.

“From Ryder Cup legends to rising stars ready to make their mark, this year’s lineup represents the very best of the PGA TOUR.”

Big Names Bring Big Expectations

Keegan Bradley arrives in Detroit amid a pivotal season in his career. Not only has he put together a solid campaign with eight top-25 finishes in thirteen starts, including a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship, but he was recently named the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for 2025.

Bradley, who won the 2011 PGA Championship, has a long history with the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and this will mark his fifth appearance. His best finish at the event came in 2021, when he tied for 14th.

Joining Bradley is Patrick Cantlay, one of the most consistent players on Tour over the past five years. Cantlay boasts eight PGA Tour victories, including the 2021 FedEx Cup, and has built a reputation as one of the most composed players under pressure.

He also brings with him a wealth of team experience from both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, making his addition a major draw for fans and analysts alike.

Max Homa adds another layer of excitement. Known for his magnetic personality, strong finishes in majors, and social media savvy, Homa has won six times on the PGA Tour and is coming off a third-place finish at the 2024 Masters.

Veteran players Zach Johnson and Brandt Snedeker also lend credibility and experience to the field. Johnson, a two-time major winner, has remained a steady presence on Tour for two decades, while Snedeker is on the comeback trail after injuries but still commands respect with nine career wins.

Then there’s the youth movement. Tom Kim, at just 22 years old, has already secured three PGA Tour wins and continues to rise with each event. Min Woo Lee, a 25-year-old Australian star, is building a global reputation with his power game and flair for the dramatic.

Aaron Rai, a consistent performer with international credentials, further strengthens the field. His precision and calm demeanor make him a dark horse to watch closely in Detroit.

Adding even more star power, 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has also committed to the Rocket Classic, according to the Detroit Free Press. Fitzpatrick, currently ranked around No. 80 in the world and known for his major-winning prowess, brings additional credibility and excitement to the field.

This will be Fitzpatrick’s first appearance in the tournament.

AlumniFi Steps Up

Adding a local twist to this year’s tournament, Detroit-based financial tech company AlumniFi has joined as the presenting sponsor of the Rocket Classic, rebranding the event locally as the Rocket Classic Presented by AlumniFi.

The partnership will be visible throughout Detroit Golf Club, including prominent placement in the Heritage Club hospitality venue and AREA 313’s fan village overlooking the 16th and 17th holes.

“We’re proud to welcome AlumniFi as a partner in expanding the Rocket Classic’s ability to impact lives and strengthen our community,” said Emerson.

“This tournament has become more than a summer tradition in Detroit, it’s a powerful platform for change. Partnering with AlumniFi helps us take that mission even further.”

AlumniFi’s involvement extends beyond branding. The company is stepping behind youth initiatives by sponsoring free admission for fans aged 15 and under and Folds of Honor Friday, complete with ceremonial elements such as patriotic observances and the national anthem.

As the official credit union of the event, AlumniFi aligns with Rocket Companies’ broader “Changing the Course” campaign, which has already funneled nearly $10 million into Detroit-area nonprofits in support of digital equity.

Detroit’s Course and Context

The Rocket Classic has become a cornerstone summer tournament since its debut in 2019. Played at the historic Detroit Golf Club, it holds the distinction of being the only PGA Tour event played entirely within the city limits of a major U.S. city.

Past champions include Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, and Nate Lashley.

Finau still holds the tournament record at 26-under par, a mark that could be threatened given the offensive firepower in this year’s field. With stars now committed who collectively hold dozens of PGA Tour wins and multiple major titles, the 2025 edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic may deliver one of the most competitive weekends in the tournament’s young history.