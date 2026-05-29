PGA Tour Announces Unfortunate News on $14 Million Golfer at Charles Schwab

The 2025 US Open champion, J.J. Spaun, holds the early lead during the second round, followed by Ryo Hisatsune at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Heavy rains on Thursday have softened the grass, slowing down the greens.

However, the changes at Colonial Country Club were not the only setback. Friday’s round brought more unfortunate news.

Stephan Jaeger, the German golfer, teed off for his second round but was not able to finish. After playing the front nine, he had to exit the event, injuring his back. The 36-year-old made two bogeys in that time frame and played nothing like his usual form. Even during the first round, he made two bogeys and another pair of double bogeys.

Jaeger arrived in Fort Worth with more than $13.7 million in career PGA Tour earnings. He has made 13 entries this season and played 44 rounds, with $1,370,623 in 2026 winnings before the week started.

His best finish this year came just last week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he tied for ninth after closing with a score of 19-under. He also tied for 18th at the PGA Championship, which is a commendable feat considering how difficult Aronimink was.

He ranked in the top 30 in around-the-green and putting, while also finishing T12 in greens in regulation and T9 in driving distance at the Byron Nelson.

Jaeger’s path to this point has not been conventional. His only trophy on the Tour came at the Houston Open 2024. That week, he beat out Scottie Scheffler to claim the crown.

“He’s[Scheffler] been playing some unbelievable golf,” he said after. “I played the Arnold Palmer and the Players with him. He’s such a great dude. So it was such a blast the last couple of days to kind of fight with him.”