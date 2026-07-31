Prestigious Stop on PGA Tour Earns Championship Series Status for 2028

In a recent update, fans and players learned that one of the PGA Tour’s most iconic tournaments will play a major role in professional golf’s future.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard has officially been named one of the events in the PGA Tour’s new Championship Series, scheduled to debut in 2028. The announcement is another step in the Tour’s transition to a two-tier competitive model. The changes will showcase the game’s best while creating a pathway for players working toward the premier circuit.

Although details surrounding the new format are still being finalized, the inclusion of the Arnold Palmer Invitational comes as little surprise. Seen as one of the Tour’s premier stops, the event consistently attracts some of the strongest players while honoring the legacy of one of the sport’s greatest.

Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational has been a stop on the PGA Tour for 48 years, hosting the competition at Bay Hill Club. Over the years, the tournament has grown into one of the most prestigious non-major events on the calendar.

By the time the Championship Series kicks off in 2028, the tournament will celebrate its 50th anniversary. The milestone adds to the excitement surrounding its inclusion in the Tour’s premier schedule.

Tournament director Drew Donovan said the event will continue to honor Palmer’s vision while embracing its new role.

“Mr. Palmer believed in challenging the world’s best players while creating an unforgettable experience for fans,” Donovan said. “As a PGA Tour Championship Series event, we will continue to deliver championship golf at Bay Hill and give back to the Central Florida community.”

Palmer’s influence on the tournament extends beyond the golf course. Throughout its history, the event has raised millions of dollars for charitable organizations throughout Central Florida.

PGA Tour: Championship Series

The PGA Tour first unveiled plans for its new two-tier competitive structure in June. It described that changes as a way to strengthen competition while creating greater opportunities for players throughout professional golf.

The Championship Series will feature 23 or 24 tournaments each season, running from February through August. The schedule will include the Tour’s signature events, The Players Championship, all four major championships, the FedExCup Playoffs, and more stops that are yet to be announced.

Each Championship Series event will feature a 120-player field competing for a $20 million purse. Unlike the no-cut format seen in recent signature events, the Championship Series will include a traditional cut to the low 65 players and ties.

Running alongside the Championship Series will be the new Challenger Series. It will feature a full 144-player field competing for $4 million purses. This route gives aspiring players more opportunities to earn promotion to the Tour’s higher level. While the PGA Tour has released the overall structure of both circuits, it has yet to announce which tournaments will comprise the Challenger Series.

Looking Back at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational brought with it one of the season’s memorable finishes. During which, Akshay Bhatia captured his third PGA Tour victory.

Bhatia began the final round five shots behind the lead. He went on to card a 3-under 69 to force a playoff with Daniel Berger. He was able to pull through in the extra holes. With his victory, Bhatia continued an impressive trend that has seen each of his first three PGA Tour victories end in a playoff.

“You just never know what can happen in this game,” Bhatia said after his final round.

His accomplishments highlight why the Arnold Palmer Invitational is one the PGA Tour’s signature events. Each year Bay Hill tests every aspect of a player’s game, and rewards those who can overcome its challenges.

As the tournament prepares for the next chapter, its reputation for honoring Arnold Palmer’s legacy appears set to grow even stronger.