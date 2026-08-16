Does Sungjae Im Have a Wife? Meet the Mysterious PGA Tour Golfer

Sungjae Im enters the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in contention for another PGA Tour victory. The South Korean is tied for second at 11-under after rounds of 66, 66, and 67 at TPC Southwind, two shots behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Im will play in the penultimate pairing on Sunday alongside Jake Knapp, while Scheffler and Sam Burns make up the final group. The strong position has once again placed Im in the spotlight, with his personal life also drawing interest because he has kept details about his family largely private.

Im has been married for several years, but his wife has remained largely out of the public eye. She has, however, supported him at major moments, including appearances as his caddie during the Masters Par 3 Contest and celebrations following his victories on the Korean Tour.

Sungjae Im Is Married, but Keeps His Wife’s Identity Private

Sungjae Im married in December 2017 at Lotte Hotel World in Seoul, according to Golf Monthly. The golfer has not publicly revealed his wife’s name, and details about her background remain limited.

Im announced his marriage on Instagram and thanked fans for their support. He wrote, “I would like to express my gratitude once again to everyone who congratulated me. I will work even harder and live happily from now on. Thank you.”

The couple’s wedding included an unusual gift for guests. Elliott Heath of Golf Monthly reported that “Guests all received custom Scotty Cameron putters,” reflecting Im’s well-known interest in collecting the brand’s putters.

Wedding guests shared images of the gifts on social media. The putters included mallet and Newport blade-style models signed by Im. KLPGA professionals Jiyoo Nidat and Lee Hyun Kyung were among those who shared pictures of the custom Scotty Cameron putters.

Im’s wife has also supported him on the golf course. She caddied for him during the Masters Par 3 Contest in 2023 and 2024.

After the 2023 contest, Im said, “It was a little hot out here today, but I had a great time with my wife. She told me she enjoyed seeing me play up close.”

The couple has also been together during Im’s Korean Tour success. After winning the 2023 KPGA Woori Financial Group Championship, Im dedicated the victory to his wife.

“This victory is the first with my wife after marriage, so it feels even more meaningful and special,” he said.

Sungjae Im Chases Scottie Scheffler at FedEx St. Jude

Im’s family life comes into focus as he prepares for a major opportunity at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 28-year-old has three rounds of 66, 66, and 67 to sit at 11-under, according to the provided leaderboard.

Scheffler leads at 13-under after rounds of 68, 61, and 68. Burns is also tied with Im at 11-under, while Knapp sits fourth at 8-under.

Im played alongside Scheffler during the third round and said he enjoyed the experience.

“I was watching him playing a lot of good shots and learned a lot,” Im said. “Hopefully I can keep it going through the weekend.”

He added, “I just want to focus on each shot. Every shot matters. So I just try to stay patient and focus on my game.”

The FedEx St. Jude Championship also represents an important opportunity for Im after a long wait for another PGA Tour title. His most recent PGA Tour victory came at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.

Im has remained competitive during that period, including multiple runner-up and top-three finishes. He also returned from a wrist injury earlier in the season after being unable to practice for two months.

Now, with Im two shots behind Scheffler entering the final round, another PGA Tour victory is within reach. His wife could once again be among the people supporting him as he looks to finish the week with a trophy.