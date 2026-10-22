Charley Hull Sends Blunt Message on Sydney Sweeney Amid Backlash: Exclusive

Charley Hull did not hold back about the latest Sydney Sweeney controversy. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports at the on!vitational golf tournament, Hull discussed her own experience going viral and weighed in on the latest controversy.

Sweeney recently received backlash for her commercial with Novig. Hull came to Sweeney’s defense by pointing out that some of the criticism of the actress is hypocritical.

“My opinion on the Sydney Sweeney advert, people are generally getting pissed off over an actress/model, modeling in an advert,” Hull told Heavy Sports. “That is quite literally her job. Like, not everything needs a… psychological breakdown or a public inquiry.

“Sometimes a pretty woman is just a pretty woman in an advert. Like, the world will keep spinning. And I think she owns part of that company as well,” Hull added.

“And she wasn’t saying she’s an athlete. … It’s crazy.”

Charley Hull Speaks Out on Sydney Sweeney Amid Controversy

Hull believes Sweeney is being treated harshly, especially by some athletes who do not hold themselves to the same standard when it comes to photos they post on social media. The star golfer does not believe Sweeney’s commercial is impacting women’s sports.

“A lot of women was coming out about it, who was athletes, saying that it was putting back women in sports… (by saying) it’s (too) revealing,” Hull noted.

“But if you look at half of them women that are complaining about it, you go on their Instagram pages, they’re posting in bikinis and stuff,” Hull continued.

“If they’ve got that opinion about Sydney Sweeney, surely they shouldn’t be on their Instagram posting in a bikini because they’re not an actress/model.”

Hull just announced that she will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.



Charley Hull on Viral Smoking Moment: ‘I Gained About 200,000 Followers’

The star golfer is no stranger to going viral. Back in 2024, Hull went viral for smoking on the golf course.

Hull revealed to Heavy Sports that she has since quit smoking and instead prefers the on! pouches. The golfer reflected on being surprised by the viral moment when she gained 200,000 followers.

“I was on the putting green and Nelly (Korda) and Megan Khang were laughing and saying, ‘Charley have you seen this?,'” Hull recalled. “I was like no. I was like, oh God what have I done now?

“So I walked over, had no clue what it was about. (They were) like you’ve gone viral for smoking and I said what? I’ve gone viral for smoking? I said, I’ve been smoking for about a year,” Hull continued.

“I was like that’s crazy, I didn’t realize how big it was until I turned my phone on a few days later on my Instagram and I gained about 200,000 followers.”

Charley Hull Among Headliners at On!vitational Golf Tournament

Hull was one of several stars to compete at the first on!vitational tournament at the SoFi Center. The event took place at the same venue where the TGL golf tournaments are held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Hull along with Johnny Manziel, Paige Spiranac and Fat Perez were some of the headliners competing at the tournament. The event was good preparation for Hull who will compete at the SoFi Center in the WTGL for the Atlanta Drive.