The Open Championship Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

Ryan Fox turned the biggest week of his professional career into an unforgettable finish, capturing the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale to earn his first major title and the largest paycheck of his career.

The 39-year-old New Zealander held his nerve when it mattered most, converting a birdie on the 72nd hole to edge Cameron Young by one stroke and claim the Claret Jug at 10-under par.

Fox’s victory completed a remarkable rise after entering the week as one of the tournament’s longshots and backed up his record-tying third-round 62 with a composed closing performance on Sunday.

Along with becoming only the third New Zealander to win a men’s major championship, Fox collected $3.2 million from The Open Championship’s record $17.75 million purse.

The victory also comes with 750 FedExCup points, exemptions into golf’s biggest events for years to come and a career-defining moment that cements his place in Open Championship history.

The Open Championship Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Open Championship:

Finish Player Prize Money 1 Ryan Fox $3,200,000 2 Cameron Young $1,842,000 3 Sam Burns $1,181,000 T4 Scottie Scheffler $827,500 T4 Tommy Fleetwood $827,500 T6 Casey Jarvis $550,883 T6 Lucas Herbert $550,883 T6 Si Woo Kim $550,883 T9 Adam Scott $336,380 T9 Russell Henley $336,380 T9 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $336,380 T9 Ludvig Åberg $336,380 T9 Ryan Gerard $336,380 T14 Corey Conners $234,325 T14 Sungjae Im $234,325 T14 Hideki Matsuyama $234,325 T14 Bryson DeChambeau $234,325 T18 Rickie Fowler $164,575 T18 Chris Gotterup $164,575 T18 Bud Cauley $164,575 T18 Marco Penge $164,575 T18 Alex Noren $164,575 T18 Collin Morikawa $164,575 T18 Jordan Smith $164,575 T18 Kristoffer Reitan $164,575 T18 Dan Brown $164,575 T18 Xander Schauffele $164,575 T28 John Parry $102,817 T28 Victor Perez $102,817 T28 Patrick Cantlay $102,817 T28 Brooks Koepka $102,817 T28 Pierceson Coody $102,817 T28 Robert MacIntyre $102,817 T28 Jacob Bridgeman $102,817 T28 Max Homa $102,817 T28 Shane Lowry $102,817 T28 Cameron John $102,817 T28 Kazuma Kobori $102,817 T28 Jackson Suber $102,817 T40 Thomas Detry $69,750 T40 J.J. Spaun $69,750 T40 Kurt Kitayama $69,750 T40 Michael Thorbjornsen $69,750 T40 Matt Wallace $69,750 T40 Rory McIlroy $69,750 T46 Matthew Southgate $51,707 T46 Eugenio Chacarra $51,707 T46 Patrick Reed $51,707 T46 Francesco Molinari $51,707 T46 Hennie Du Plessis $51,707 T46 Jose Luis Ballester $51,707 T46 Jon Rahm $51,707 T53 Ryo Hisatsune $45,183 T53 Michael Brennan $45,183 T53 Shaun Norris $45,183 T53 Sahith Theegala $45,183 T53 Alex Smalley $45,183 T53 Eric Cole $45,183 T59 Ben Griffin $43,025 T59 Aldrich Potgieter $43,025 T59 Min Woo Lee $43,025 T59 Nick Taylor $43,025 T59 Naoyuki Kataoka $43,025 T59 Johnny Keefer $43,025 T65 Peter Uihlein $41,988 T65 Justin Thomas $41,988 T67 Sepp Straka $41,350 T67 Nico Echavarria $41,350 T69 Andy Sullivan $40,800 T69 Tyrrell Hatton $40,800 T71 Laurie Canter $40,450 T71 MJ Daffue $40,450 T71 Alex Fitzpatrick $40,450 T74 Keegan Bradley $40,075 T74 Kazuki Higa $40,075 T74 Marcus Plunkett $40,075 77 Jack McDonald $39,825 78 Jesper Svensson $39,700

What’s Next on the PGA Tour

With the final major championship of the season now complete, the PGA Tour schedule shifts back to the United States for the closing stretch before the FedExCup Playoffs.

The next event is the 3M Open, scheduled for July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse and awards 500 FedExCup points to the winner, with Kurt Kitayama returning as the defending champion.

Following that, the Tour heads to Michigan for the Rocket Classic from July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club. The event carries a $10 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points, with Aldrich Potgieter returning after winning last year’s title.