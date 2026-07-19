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The Open Championship Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

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The Claret Jug
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A detailed view of the Claret Jug on the 18th green at Royal Birkdale on April 27, 2026.

Ryan Fox turned the biggest week of his professional career into an unforgettable finish, capturing the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale to earn his first major title and the largest paycheck of his career.

The 39-year-old New Zealander held his nerve when it mattered most, converting a birdie on the 72nd hole to edge Cameron Young by one stroke and claim the Claret Jug at 10-under par.

Fox’s victory completed a remarkable rise after entering the week as one of the tournament’s longshots and backed up his record-tying third-round 62 with a composed closing performance on Sunday.

Along with becoming only the third New Zealander to win a men’s major championship, Fox collected $3.2 million from The Open Championship’s record $17.75 million purse.

The victory also comes with 750 FedExCup points, exemptions into golf’s biggest events for years to come and a career-defining moment that cements his place in Open Championship history.

The Open Championship Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Open Championship:

Finish Player Prize Money
1 Ryan Fox $3,200,000
2 Cameron Young $1,842,000
3 Sam Burns $1,181,000
T4 Scottie Scheffler $827,500
T4 Tommy Fleetwood $827,500
T6 Casey Jarvis $550,883
T6 Lucas Herbert $550,883
T6 Si Woo Kim $550,883
T9 Adam Scott $336,380
T9 Russell Henley $336,380
T9 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $336,380
T9 Ludvig Åberg $336,380
T9 Ryan Gerard $336,380
T14 Corey Conners $234,325
T14 Sungjae Im $234,325
T14 Hideki Matsuyama $234,325
T14 Bryson DeChambeau $234,325
T18 Rickie Fowler $164,575
T18 Chris Gotterup $164,575
T18 Bud Cauley $164,575
T18 Marco Penge $164,575
T18 Alex Noren $164,575
T18 Collin Morikawa $164,575
T18 Jordan Smith $164,575
T18 Kristoffer Reitan $164,575
T18 Dan Brown $164,575
T18 Xander Schauffele $164,575
T28 John Parry $102,817
T28 Victor Perez $102,817
T28 Patrick Cantlay $102,817
T28 Brooks Koepka $102,817
T28 Pierceson Coody $102,817
T28 Robert MacIntyre $102,817
T28 Jacob Bridgeman $102,817
T28 Max Homa $102,817
T28 Shane Lowry $102,817
T28 Cameron John $102,817
T28 Kazuma Kobori $102,817
T28 Jackson Suber $102,817
T40 Thomas Detry $69,750
T40 J.J. Spaun $69,750
T40 Kurt Kitayama $69,750
T40 Michael Thorbjornsen $69,750
T40 Matt Wallace $69,750
T40 Rory McIlroy $69,750
T46 Matthew Southgate $51,707
T46 Eugenio Chacarra $51,707
T46 Patrick Reed $51,707
T46 Francesco Molinari $51,707
T46 Hennie Du Plessis $51,707
T46 Jose Luis Ballester $51,707
T46 Jon Rahm $51,707
T53 Ryo Hisatsune $45,183
T53 Michael Brennan $45,183
T53 Shaun Norris $45,183
T53 Sahith Theegala $45,183
T53 Alex Smalley $45,183
T53 Eric Cole $45,183
T59 Ben Griffin $43,025
T59 Aldrich Potgieter $43,025
T59 Min Woo Lee $43,025
T59 Nick Taylor $43,025
T59 Naoyuki Kataoka $43,025
T59 Johnny Keefer $43,025
T65 Peter Uihlein $41,988
T65 Justin Thomas $41,988
T67 Sepp Straka $41,350
T67 Nico Echavarria $41,350
T69 Andy Sullivan $40,800
T69 Tyrrell Hatton $40,800
T71 Laurie Canter $40,450
T71 MJ Daffue $40,450
T71 Alex Fitzpatrick $40,450
T74 Keegan Bradley $40,075
T74 Kazuki Higa $40,075
T74 Marcus Plunkett $40,075
77 Jack McDonald $39,825
78 Jesper Svensson $39,700

What’s Next on the PGA Tour

With the final major championship of the season now complete, the PGA Tour schedule shifts back to the United States for the closing stretch before the FedExCup Playoffs.

The next event is the 3M Open, scheduled for July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse and awards 500 FedExCup points to the winner, with Kurt Kitayama returning as the defending champion.

Following that, the Tour heads to Michigan for the Rocket Classic from July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club. The event carries a $10 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points, with Aldrich Potgieter returning after winning last year’s title.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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The Open Championship Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

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