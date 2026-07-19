The Open Championship Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make

Ryan Fox turned the biggest week of his professional career into an unforgettable finish, capturing the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale to earn his first major title and the largest paycheck of his career.
The 39-year-old New Zealander held his nerve when it mattered most, converting a birdie on the 72nd hole to edge Cameron Young by one stroke and claim the Claret Jug at 10-under par.
Fox’s victory completed a remarkable rise after entering the week as one of the tournament’s longshots and backed up his record-tying third-round 62 with a composed closing performance on Sunday.
Along with becoming only the third New Zealander to win a men’s major championship, Fox collected $3.2 million from The Open Championship’s record $17.75 million purse.
The victory also comes with 750 FedExCup points, exemptions into golf’s biggest events for years to come and a career-defining moment that cements his place in Open Championship history.
The Open Championship Purse Breakdown
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Open Championship:
|Finish
|Player
|Prize Money
|1
|Ryan Fox
|$3,200,000
|2
|Cameron Young
|$1,842,000
|3
|Sam Burns
|$1,181,000
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler
|$827,500
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$827,500
|T6
|Casey Jarvis
|$550,883
|T6
|Lucas Herbert
|$550,883
|T6
|Si Woo Kim
|$550,883
|T9
|Adam Scott
|$336,380
|T9
|Russell Henley
|$336,380
|T9
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|$336,380
|T9
|Ludvig Åberg
|$336,380
|T9
|Ryan Gerard
|$336,380
|T14
|Corey Conners
|$234,325
|T14
|Sungjae Im
|$234,325
|T14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$234,325
|T14
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$234,325
|T18
|Rickie Fowler
|$164,575
|T18
|Chris Gotterup
|$164,575
|T18
|Bud Cauley
|$164,575
|T18
|Marco Penge
|$164,575
|T18
|Alex Noren
|$164,575
|T18
|Collin Morikawa
|$164,575
|T18
|Jordan Smith
|$164,575
|T18
|Kristoffer Reitan
|$164,575
|T18
|Dan Brown
|$164,575
|T18
|Xander Schauffele
|$164,575
|T28
|John Parry
|$102,817
|T28
|Victor Perez
|$102,817
|T28
|Patrick Cantlay
|$102,817
|T28
|Brooks Koepka
|$102,817
|T28
|Pierceson Coody
|$102,817
|T28
|Robert MacIntyre
|$102,817
|T28
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$102,817
|T28
|Max Homa
|$102,817
|T28
|Shane Lowry
|$102,817
|T28
|Cameron John
|$102,817
|T28
|Kazuma Kobori
|$102,817
|T28
|Jackson Suber
|$102,817
|T40
|Thomas Detry
|$69,750
|T40
|J.J. Spaun
|$69,750
|T40
|Kurt Kitayama
|$69,750
|T40
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$69,750
|T40
|Matt Wallace
|$69,750
|T40
|Rory McIlroy
|$69,750
|T46
|Matthew Southgate
|$51,707
|T46
|Eugenio Chacarra
|$51,707
|T46
|Patrick Reed
|$51,707
|T46
|Francesco Molinari
|$51,707
|T46
|Hennie Du Plessis
|$51,707
|T46
|Jose Luis Ballester
|$51,707
|T46
|Jon Rahm
|$51,707
|T53
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$45,183
|T53
|Michael Brennan
|$45,183
|T53
|Shaun Norris
|$45,183
|T53
|Sahith Theegala
|$45,183
|T53
|Alex Smalley
|$45,183
|T53
|Eric Cole
|$45,183
|T59
|Ben Griffin
|$43,025
|T59
|Aldrich Potgieter
|$43,025
|T59
|Min Woo Lee
|$43,025
|T59
|Nick Taylor
|$43,025
|T59
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|$43,025
|T59
|Johnny Keefer
|$43,025
|T65
|Peter Uihlein
|$41,988
|T65
|Justin Thomas
|$41,988
|T67
|Sepp Straka
|$41,350
|T67
|Nico Echavarria
|$41,350
|T69
|Andy Sullivan
|$40,800
|T69
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$40,800
|T71
|Laurie Canter
|$40,450
|T71
|MJ Daffue
|$40,450
|T71
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|$40,450
|T74
|Keegan Bradley
|$40,075
|T74
|Kazuki Higa
|$40,075
|T74
|Marcus Plunkett
|$40,075
|77
|Jack McDonald
|$39,825
|78
|Jesper Svensson
|$39,700
What’s Next on the PGA Tour
With the final major championship of the season now complete, the PGA Tour schedule shifts back to the United States for the closing stretch before the FedExCup Playoffs.
The next event is the 3M Open, scheduled for July 23-26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse and awards 500 FedExCup points to the winner, with Kurt Kitayama returning as the defending champion.
Following that, the Tour heads to Michigan for the Rocket Classic from July 30-Aug. 2 at Detroit Golf Club. The event carries a $10 million purse and another 500 FedExCup points, with Aldrich Potgieter returning after winning last year’s title.
The Open Championship Purse 2026: How Much Does the Winner Make