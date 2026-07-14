The British Open Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The final field is set for the 2026 Open Championship, with the world’s best golfers heading to Royal Birkdale in pursuit of the Claret Jug. From major champions and rising stars to LIV Golf standouts and players who earned their place through Final Qualifying, this year’s championship features one of the deepest fields in golf.

As always, The Open brings together players from multiple tours through a variety of qualification pathways, ensuring a mix of established stars, former champions, international talent, and exciting newcomers. However, the 156-player field has also undergone several late changes, with injuries forcing some notable withdrawals in the days leading up to the championship.

Full British Open Championship Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 British Open Championship field, per the PGA Tour: