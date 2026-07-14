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The British Open Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

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The Open Championship flags
Getty
Flags with The Open logo flutter in the wind a few days before the start of the 2026 Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale golf course near Southport in north-west England on July 12.

The final field is set for the 2026 Open Championship, with the world’s best golfers heading to Royal Birkdale in pursuit of the Claret Jug. From major champions and rising stars to LIV Golf standouts and players who earned their place through Final Qualifying, this year’s championship features one of the deepest fields in golf.

As always, The Open brings together players from multiple tours through a variety of qualification pathways, ensuring a mix of established stars, former champions, international talent, and exciting newcomers. However, the 156-player field has also undergone several late changes, with injuries forcing some notable withdrawals in the days leading up to the championship.

Full British Open Championship Field

Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 British Open Championship field, per the PGA Tour:

British Open champions under 60 on July 20

Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Brian Harman
Cameron Smith
Collin Morikawa
Shane Lowry
Francesco Molinari
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Rory McIlroy
Darren Clarke
Louis Oosthuizen
Stewart Cink
Padraig Harrington
David Duval

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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The British Open Championship Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

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