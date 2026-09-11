Tiger Woods Has $1 Billion Career News Emerge After Legal Punishment

Tiger Woods faced legal punishment this month in his DUI case. The judge suspended his driver’s license for five years.

Woods appeared at the Martin County Courthouse on Sept. 2. He changed his plea to no contest on two charges. Prosecutors amended the original DUI charge to reckless driving.

Woods also paid about $1,500 in combined fines.

Judge Darren Steele issued a stern warning in court. He told Woods there are no exceptions to the suspension. Driving for any reason would send him back to jail.

Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, and girlfriend Vanessa Trump attended the hearing.

After putting the legal problems to rest, Woods now faces a new chapter in his business career.

Tiger Woods’ TMRW Sports Nears $1 Billion Valuation

Woods’ golf venture, TMRW Sports, is closing in on a major valuation jump.

Front Office Sports deals reporter Ben Horney reported that the company is finalizing a new funding round. The round would value TMRW Sports north of $1 billion. That figure would double its worth from two years ago.

Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TMRW Sports in 2022 with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley. The company runs TGL, an indoor golf league played at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

TMRW Sports closed its Series A funding in 2024. That round valued the company at nearly $500 million. The valuation climbed to about $650 million during last year’s funding round.

TMRW also owns WTGL, a women’s golf league launching this fall in partnership with the LPGA. The company also serves as the NFL’s operational partner for a new professional flag football league.

Dynasty Equity co-led the 2024 Series A round. Horney reported that Dynasty Equity is part of the new funding round too. Connect Ventures, the other Series A co-leader, has not confirmed its involvement.

Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump’s Relationship Grew Stronger

Woods and girlfriend Vanessa Trump’s relationship grew stronger amid setbacks. Both have been dealing with their own problems.

“Somehow when both sides were suffering and depending on the other for support, things grew stronger in the romance—they did not explode the other way,” the source said to People.

Woods has given his complete support for Trump’s treatment after she got diagnosed with breast cancer in late May.

A source close to the Trumps told People that Woods “has been there for [Vanessa] as much as she wants it.”

“Dealing with Vanessa’s diagnosis has been good for him in the sense that he can forget his own problems for a while and show his love and support for a real trooper of a girlfriend,” the source adds.

“He has given her a lot of love—even while away working on himself.”