Tiger Woods Hit With 5-Year Punishment After Jupiter Island Crash Case

Tiger Woods returned to a Florida courtroom Wednesday morning as his legal case from a March rollover crash reached a new stage. The 15-time major champion appeared before Judge Darren Steele in Martin County following his initial not-guilty plea.

The case stems from a March 27 crash on Jupiter Island. Woods was driving a Land Rover when it clipped a truck and rolled onto its side. He was not injured in the crash, but authorities said he showed signs of impairment.

Woods had previously faced misdemeanor charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He later requested permission to leave the country for treatment while the case remained pending.

Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty and Receives 5-Year License Suspension

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test in connection with his March rollover crash. As part of the plea agreement, his driver’s license will be suspended for five years.

The development marked a change from Woods’ original position in the case. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges following his March arrest.

Woods appeared in Martin County court for the change-of-plea hearing. The hearing had been scheduled after his attorney, Douglas Duncan, filed documents seeking the change.

The crash occurred near Woods’ home on Jupiter Island. Authorities said his Land Rover struck a truck that was towing a trailer before the SUV rolled over.

Woods told authorities that he had been looking down at his phone and changing the radio station when the collision happened, according to the Associated Press. The incident caused about $5,000 in damage to the truck.

Woods also submitted to a Breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol. He refused to provide a urine sample, authorities said.

Deputies reported signs of impairment at the scene. An arrest affidavit also said officers found two hydrocodone pills in Woods’ possession.

Tiger Woods’ Case Follows March Rollover Crash

Woods was arrested on March 27 following the crash and spent the state-mandated eight hours in custody before receiving bail. He later entered his not-guilty plea and requested a jury trial.

The legal case also coincided with a period away from professional golf for Woods. After the crash, he said he needed time to focus on his health and received court permission to travel outside the United States for treatment.

Woods made his first public appearance after the arrest in June. He helped introduce the PGA Tour’s plans for its 2028 schedule while remaining chairman of the Tour’s Future Competition Committee.

The 50-year-old has not returned to tournament play since the incident. His latest court appearance now brings a resolution to the criminal case stemming from the Jupiter Island crash.

The five-year license suspension represents the most significant immediate consequence of Wednesday’s plea agreement. Woods will now serve that penalty following his guilty pleas in Martin County.