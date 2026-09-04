Tiger Woods’ Return Timeline Comes Into Focus After Plea Deal

Tiger Woods has resolved the legal case stemming from his March 2026 car crash, removing one issue from his immediate future as he continues to recover from multiple surgeries. Woods reached a plea agreement Wednesday in a Martin County, Florida, courthouse, pleading no contest to reduced charges of willful wanton reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

As part of the agreement, Woods received a $1,000 fine and a five-year driver’s license suspension, avoiding jail time. His attorney, Douglas Duncan, said the decision was made “to bring closure to the case and to allow Tiger and his family to move on with their lives.” With the legal proceedings resolved, attention can return to Woods’ future in golf.

Tiger Woods Could Return at PNC Championship or TGL

Woods has not played in a professional tournament since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. His recovery has included a disc replacement procedure on his lumbar spine in October 2025, his seventh back surgery, along with surgery after he ruptured his Achilles in March 2025.

Woods was working toward a potential return before the March 27 crash. At the 2026 Genesis Invitational in February, he said he was continuing to build his strength and endurance.

“It’s just sore. It takes time. Willy Z went through it, and it took him a while to come back,” Woods said, referring to Will Zalatoris. “I’m a little bit older than Willy Z. It’s probably going to take me a little bit longer.”

Woods added that he was “trying to get stronger” and “trying to get more endurance in this body” to reach a level where he could compete at the highest level again.

The 50-year-old also did not rule out playing in the 2026 Masters before the accident, telling reporters that the tournament was “not off the table.” He later said during the TGL finals in March, “I’ve been working on it.”

The PNC Championship could provide one potential return opportunity. The father-son event is scheduled for Dec. 19-20 in Orlando, and Woods has regularly played the tournament with his son, Charlie. He missed the 2025 edition while recovering from back surgery.

TGL is another possible option. Woods helped launch the virtual golf league with Rory McIlroy, but did not play during the 2025-26 season. The schedule for the 2027 season has not yet been announced.

Tiger Woods Has Several 2027 Options

If Woods does not return later this year, the 2027 PGA Tour schedule provides several potential opportunities.

The Genesis Invitational, which Woods hosts at Riviera Country Club, is scheduled for Feb. 18-21, 2027. It could be a return to PGA Tour competition if Woods is healthy enough to play.

The 2027 Players Championship in March is another possibility. Woods has not played the event since 2019, but his recent focus has been on determining whether his body can handle a return to competitive golf.

The Masters is scheduled for April 8-11, 2027. Woods has made clear in recent years that being healthy enough to compete in the major championships is a primary goal.

His legal case is now resolved, but there is no confirmed tournament for his return. Woods’ recovery and ability to withstand competition will determine when he is ready to play again.