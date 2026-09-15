Golf Legend Tiger Woods Dealt Concerning Career News on Tuesday

Tiger Woods’ return to golf just got harder on Tuesday. The PGA Tour released the finalized eligibility rules for its new Championship Series.

The rules will govern who plays in the tour’s top events starting in 2028. Woods, the 15-time major champion, has no clear path onto that list.

The PGA Tour Policy Board approved four main paths into the Championship Series.

Retained players make up the biggest group. The top 90 finishers each season automatically keep their membership.

Promoted players form the second path. The top 20 finishers on the Challenger Series points list move up every year.

Two-time winners also earn promotion. Any player who wins twice in one Challenger Series season qualifies instantly.

Two-year winner exemptions reward tournament champions. Winners of Championship Series events, the majors and the Players Championship earn a card. That exemption covers the year of the win plus two more seasons.

The tour has already locked in nine Championship Series events. Fields will run about 120 players, with $20 million purses. The series will not offer sponsor exemptions or an alternate list.

What the New Rules Mean for Tiger Woods?

If Tiger wants to play any Championship Series events in 2028, he is faced with taking a one-time all-time money list exemption. He also needs to play 15 times in 2027, which seems unlikely and could be waived for medial reasons. … beyond that, he’d need to qualify via top 90 in… https://t.co/zpTFa9hYMd — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) September 15, 2026

Golf writer Bob Harig broke down Woods’ options Tuesday.

Woods could claim a one-time exemption tied to the PGA Tour’s all-time money list. That path rewards career earnings, an area where Woods long ranked first.

Scottie Scheffler passed him for that top spot last month. Scheffler’s career earnings have now topped $130 million. Woods trails at just under $121 million.

Woods could also try to qualify the standard way. Tour rules require players to compete in 15 events to keep full status. Harig called that path unlikely for Woods in 2027, given his health. He added the requirement could be waived for medical reasons.

Short of those routes, Woods would need to finish among the top 90 in points. That standard requires a level of competitive play he has not sustained in years.

Tiger Woods Returns to the Range at the Nexus Cup

Woods spent this week at his own charity event, the Nexus Cup. The tournament ran Monday and Tuesday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Woods has hosted the amateur event since founding it in 2019. He traditionally runs a golf clinic for the 18 competing foursomes. This year’s appearance marked one of his most notable public outings since March.

At the Nexus Cup, Woods took a few fluent, crisp tee shots and irons. When asked by the crowd about the state of his game, he confidently replied, “I can hit pretty much anything”

Woods turned 50 in December, making him eligible for PGA Tour Champions. He has discussed that option with four-time major champion Ernie Els. Woods has not announced a plan for his 2027 schedule.