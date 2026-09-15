New Details Emerge From Tiger Woods Crash as Body-Cam Footage Surfaces

Tiger Woods is facing renewed attention surrounding his March 27 crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, as details from the incident continue to emerge. The 15-time major champion was involved in a rollover crash near his home, leading to an investigation and later legal proceedings.

The incident came during another difficult period in Woods’ career. The 50-year-old had been working toward a return to competitive golf after recent surgeries, including a back procedure in October 2025. Just days before the crash, he had played for his Jupiter Links team in the TGL and had continued to leave open the possibility of returning to competition.

The latest material provides additional context about what happened at the scene and Woods’ interaction with authorities following the crash.

New Details Surface From Tiger Woods’ Crash

Newly surfaced body-camera footage shows Woods in the aftermath of the crash, including his conversations with officers as his overturned Range Rover was prepared for removal. The footage also captures his immediate concern about retrieving his golf clubs from the vehicle.

When an officer asked Woods whether he needed anything from the SUV, Woods replied, “No, just the sticks.”

Officer Anthony Fusco then learned about the importance of Woods’ putter.

“Is that putter just the one you’ve taken with your career, or what?” Fusco asked.

“Uh,” Woods replied, “I’ve won 14 majors with it.”

“Wow,” Fusco responded. “They didn’t call you the GOAT for nothing, man.”

Rob McNamara, a longtime friend of Woods and an executive with TGR Ventures, also arrived at the scene and emphasized that retrieving the clubs was a priority.

“It’s just the clubs,” McNamara told Fusco.

After the vehicle was turned upright, officers were unable to access the trunk electronically and eventually smashed the rear window. Woods’ golf bag was then removed from the Range Rover.

The footage also shows Woods telling investigators that he had been looking down at his phone and changing radio stations when the crash occurred. He later underwent field sobriety exercises before being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The Historic Club at the Center of the Story

Once the golf bag was recovered, McNamara immediately removed Woods’ putter. Fusco recognized its significance and called it a “piece of history.”

McNamara pointed to a circular wear mark on the putter’s face, explaining that it had been used for 27 years. The club was responsible for 14 of Woods’ major championship victories.

The putter’s importance was also placed in historical context. McNamara told officers that only one other individual club had been used to win more majors, Jack Nicklaus’ MacGregor Tommy Armour 3-wood, which Nicklaus used throughout his 18 major victories.

Woods’ putter represents a unique part of his career, spanning his rise to the top of professional golf and his later comeback at the 2019 Masters.

The club’s recovery was one of the most notable moments in the newly surfaced footage, showing that even in the immediate aftermath of the crash, the equipment connected to Woods’ historic career remained a priority.