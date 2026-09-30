Tiger Woods Blamed an Unexpected Habit for ‘Destroying’ His Body Despite Car Crash History

Tiger Woods has endured a long list of injuries, surgeries, and automobile accidents during his career, but he once pointed to something much simpler when discussing what initially took a toll on his body.

The 15-time major champion said in 2020 that running more than 30 miles per week during the early years of his PGA Tour career “pretty much destroyed” his body and knees.

Woods made the admission during a Q&A with GolfTV after being asked what advice he would give his younger self if he could go back in time.

“Yeah, not to run so much,” Woods said. “Running over 30 miles a week for probably my first five, six years on Tour pretty much destroyed my body and my knees.”

The comments have taken on additional context following years of medical procedures and several serious car-related incidents, including a 2026 crash near his Florida home.

Tiger Woods Said Running ‘Destroyed’ His Body & Knees

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Woods became known for bringing an intense approach to fitness into professional golf during his rise to the top of the sport.

But when asked what he would change, Woods didn’t mention his golf swing or gym training. Instead, he singled out how much he ran early in his career.

His body has required extensive medical treatment in the years since.

Woods has undergone seven back surgeries since 2014. In September 2024, he underwent a microdecompression procedure following his appearance at The Open Championship.

While attempting to work toward another competitive comeback in 2025, Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon. He then underwent a lumbar disc replacement in October 2025.

Those medical issues came in addition to injuries Woods suffered in a February 2021 car crash in California.

The 15-Time Major Champ’s 2021 Crash Led to Extensive Leg & Ankle Injuries

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Woods was driving on a winding road near Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021, when his Genesis SUV crossed a median, struck a tree, and landed in brush.

Investigators said Woods was traveling at more than 80 mph and believed he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators found no signs of impairment.

The crash left Woods with extensive injuries to his right leg and ankle. He suffered an open fracture in his leg and shattered the talus bone in his ankle, requiring emergency surgery.

“I’m lucky to be alive and also have a limb,” Woods told reporters at the Hero World Challenge in November 2021.

Woods eventually returned to competitive golf at the 2022 Masters, where he made the cut and finished 47th.

Tiger Woods Has Been Involved in Multiple Automobile Incidents

The 2021 accident was not Woods’ first highly publicized car incident.

In November 2009, Woods crashed an SUV into a fire hydrant and tree outside his Florida home. The Florida Highway Patrol cited him for careless driving.

In May 2017, police found Woods asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes in Jupiter, Florida. The car was still running. Woods registered 0.00 on a breathalyzer and later said he had an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medications. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and completed a DUI diversion program.

Woods was involved in another crash near his Jupiter Island home in March 2026. Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek said Woods was driving a Land Rover when he tried to pass a pickup truck pulling a trailer. Woods clipped the trailer, causing his vehicle to roll.

Woods passed a breathalyzer test after the crash but refused to provide a urine sample, according to Budensiek. He was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, both misdemeanors. He eventually settled the case and lost his license for 5 years.