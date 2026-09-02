Can Tiger Woods Drive a Golf Cart? Florida Law Leaves It Unclear

Tiger Woods returned to a Florida courtroom Wednesday as his legal case from a March rollover crash reached a new stage. The 15-time major champion appeared before Judge Darren Steele in Martin County for a change-of-plea hearing.

Woods initially pleaded not guilty after his arrest following the March 27 crash on Jupiter Island. His latest agreement reduced the more serious DUI charge to reckless driving and included a charge for refusing to submit to a lawful test.

The agreement also carries a five-year driver’s license suspension and fines. Woods avoided jail time as part of the deal. He attended the hearing with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and attorney Douglas Duncan.

The consequences of the agreement, however, could extend beyond Woods’ ability to drive on public roads.

Florida Law Leaves Tiger Woods’ Golf Cart Status Unclear

Tiger Woods’ five-year driving ban could create uncertainty over whether he can drive a golf cart during that period. Florida considers a golf cart a motor vehicle, according to “TMZ,” but the state has not confirmed whether the plea agreement specifically prevents Woods from operating one.

The State of Florida said, “We’ll have to look into that” when asked whether Woods can drive a golf cart under the plea deal.

The question centers on the warning Judge Darren Steele gave Woods during Wednesday’s hearing.

“There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail,” Steele told Woods.

That wording has raised questions about how the restriction could apply to golf carts. Woods has driven golf carts during practice, making the issue relevant to his future around the course.

“TMZ” noted that California treats some golf carts differently. A golf cart weighing under 1,300 pounds can qualify as a “specialized recreational vehicle” in California rather than a motor vehicle.

However, Woods’ plea agreement was entered in a Florida court. The State of Florida has not clarified whether the five-year restriction covers golf carts, leaving the question unresolved.

While the golf-cart question remains unresolved, Woods’ plea deal has already imposed significant restrictions.

Tiger Woods Faces Five-Year Driving Restriction

Woods entered a no-contest motion during Wednesday’s hearing and received a reduced reckless-driving charge. The agreement also includes a charge for refusing to submit to a lawful test.

Judge Steele imposed two five-year driver’s license suspensions that will run concurrently. Woods also received about $1,500 in fines and avoided jail.

The case stems from the March 27 rollover crash on Jupiter Island. Woods drove a Land Rover when it clipped a truck and rolled onto its side. No one suffered injuries in the crash.

Woods told authorities he had been looking at his cellphone and changing the radio station when he failed to notice that the vehicle ahead had slowed. Authorities also found two hydrocodone pills in his possession.

Woods denied consuming alcohol and acknowledged taking prescription medication earlier that morning. He also refused to provide a urine sample after submitting to a Breathalyzer test that showed no alcohol.

The legal case has unfolded alongside Woods’ absence from competitive golf. He has not played an official event since the 2024 Open at Royal Troon.

Following the crash, Woods stepped away from golf to receive treatment. A judge later allowed him to travel outside the United States for treatment.

Woods remains scheduled to host the Hero World Challenge in December. Whether the new driving restriction affects his ability to use a golf cart on a course remains unclear.