Tiger Woods Gives Encouraging Update on Golf Game Amid Return Questions

Tiger Woods has been spotted hitting golf balls for the first time since his March arrest, offering another glimpse into his ongoing work toward a potential return to competitive golf. Footage shared on social media on Tuesday, September 15, showed the 15-time major champion on the driving range at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Woods was at Liberty National for the NEXUS Cup, an exclusive amateur team event hosted by his TGR Foundation. The event, which has been held since 2019 and is limited to 18 foursomes, has regularly featured Woods, although his attendance this year was uncertain due to his legal situation and a commitment to an important PGA Tour meeting earlier in the week.

Tiger Woods Gives First Real Update on His Golf Game

During a clinic at the NEXUS Cup, Woods was asked how his golf game was progressing and how many balls he was hitting.

“I can hit pretty much anything,” Woods said.

After the interviewer continued asking about his current process, Woods repeated his assessment. He also said he was “a little stiff today” after spending the previous night socializing with others at the event.

The footage provides the first public look at Woods hitting balls since his March arrest. His presence on the driving range also comes amid renewed speculation about when he could return to tournament golf.

However, Woods did not provide a timetable for his competitive return. His comments indicate that he can currently hit a wide range of shots, but they do not confirm that he is ready to compete in a professional event.

Woods has not played in a professional tournament since the 2024 Open Championship. His recovery has included seven back surgeries, including a disk replacement in October 2025, while the 2021 car accident caused significant injuries to his lower right leg.

The latest appearance gives fans a fresh look at Woods’ golf activity after a difficult 2026.

Tiger Woods Practices at Future PGA Tour Venue

The NEXUS Cup has also provided Woods with an opportunity to practice at a venue that will host PGA Tour competition in the future.

Liberty National was selected for the 2027 BMW Championship, which is scheduled for Aug. 16-22 as part of the FedExCup season. The tournament will be the penultimate event of the 2027 FedExCup campaign.

Liberty National previously hosted the 2017 Presidents Cup and a FedExCup Playoffs event in 2019.

“We’re excited to bring the PGA Tour’s best players back to Liberty National for the BMW Championship,” Vince Pellegrino, WGA senior vice president of tournaments, said when the venue was announced in 2023.

“This course is no stranger to the thrill of the FedExCup Playoffs, and we know it will deliver an unmatched experience for the players and our fans.”

Woods’ appearance at the NEXUS Cup had been a point of interest because of his recent legal troubles. On March 27, his SUV rolled over after striking a trailer on Jupiter Island, Florida.

The incident resulted in legal proceedings that continued for several months. On September 2, Woods pleaded no contest to reckless driving and refusing to submit to a urine test. The DUI charge was dropped as part of the agreement, and his driver’s license was suspended for five years.

Now, footage of Woods hitting balls at Liberty National offers another indication that he remains active with his golf game. His competitive return, however, remains undecided.