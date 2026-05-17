Did Tiger Woods Attend Kai Trump’s Graduation? What We Know

Tiger Woods quietly attended Kai Trump’s high school graduation ceremony this week, according to a report from Page Six.

The golf legend reportedly showed up for the ceremony honoring Kai — the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump — as she graduated from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, Florida.

But while Woods attended the graduation itself, Page Six reported that he did not stay for the intimate family dinner celebration that followed later that evening.

The appearance marked another public connection between Woods and Vanessa Trump, whose relationship has drawn increasing attention in recent months.

Tiger Woods Reportedly Arrived Late and Left Early

According to Page Six, Woods arrived roughly 15 minutes late to the graduation ceremony and left about 20 minutes before the rest of the group.

The outlet reported that Woods did not join the family afterward at Blackbird restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, where Kai celebrated with relatives and close family friends following the ceremony.

Photos published by Page Six showed Kai posing with family members and celebrating after graduation, though Woods was not photographed at the dinner.

Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump, Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos and Bettina Anderson were among those reportedly in attendance at the post-graduation celebration.

Kai Trump Has Become Increasingly Visible in the Golf World

Kai Trump has steadily built a growing public profile over the past year, particularly within the golf world and on social media.

The 19-year-old is set to attend the University of Miami, where she is expected to play collegiate golf.

She has also appeared at several high-profile golf events in recent years and frequently shares golf-related content online.

Woods’ appearance at her graduation added another layer to the growing overlap between his personal life and Kai’s increasingly public golf journey.

Woods Recently Returned From Overseas Treatment

Woods has remained largely out of the public spotlight in recent months following his latest DUI arrest and subsequent treatment stay overseas.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Woods had traveled to Europe for treatment following the incident, as questions continued swirling around both his health and future.

The 15-time major champion has made only limited public appearances since then.

That’s part of why his attendance at Kai’s graduation quickly drew attention online — even if the appearance itself appeared relatively low-key.

The Bottom Line

For those wondering whether Woods attended Kai Trump’s graduation, the answer appears to be yes.

But according to Page Six, he skipped the private family dinner afterward and kept a relatively limited presence throughout the celebration.