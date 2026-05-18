Tiger Woods Left Swiss Rehab Early to Attend Kai Trump Graduation: Insider

Tiger Woods reportedly cut short his stay at a private Swiss rehabilitation facility to attend Kai Trump’s graduation, adding an emotional new chapter to the golf legend’s ongoing recovery and legal saga, according to entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice newsletter.

Sources close to Woods told Shuter that the 15-time major champion considered the family milestone too important to miss, underscoring how deeply connected he has become to girlfriend Vanessa Trump’s children following his March arrest and rehab stay.

Tiger Woods Left Switzerland Early

Sources close to Woods told Shuter that attending Kai’s graduation festivities ranked as a top priority after the arrest and subsequent weeks at the private Swiss clinic.

“Tiger absolutely adores Kai,” one insider told Shuter. “She’s become like a daughter to him.”

A second source told Shuter that nothing was going to keep Woods away from the celebration.

“He wasn’t going to miss this,” the insider said, as quoted in Shuter’s report Monday. “Tiger has become deeply attached to Vanessa’s children, especially Kai.”

Kai, 19, is Donald Trump Jr.’s eldest child and the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, making her bond with Woods one of the most closely watched personal storylines surrounding any athlete in the country right now. She is also a dedicated golfer herself, which sources say has deepened their connection considerably. Woods has been dating Vanessa Trump, 48, for roughly a year, and the couple maintained regular contact throughout his six weeks abroad. Those close to the couple describe the relationship as serious and intact despite the turbulence of the past several months.

“Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other,” a source told The New York Post‘s Bridget Reilly in a Monday report.

Woods’ private jet departed Zurich Airport on May 14, touching down at Palm Beach International Airport after roughly six weeks abroad, according to TMZ Sports. The Swiss rehab treatment reportedly focused on an alleged long-term painkiller dependency, a condition that attorneys and sources trace directly to the physical toll of a career spanning three decades and multiple spinal surgeries.

Tiger Woods DUI Arrest and the Road to Rehab

The March crash set off a legal chain reaction that still has not been resolved. Deputies found two hydrocodone pills in Woods’ pocket at the scene. He passed a breathalyzer but refused a urinalysis, drawing an additional charge under a Florida state law that carries a possible 60-day jail sentence. He pleaded not guilty to all counts on March 31.

On May 12, a Martin County Circuit Court judge granted prosecutors access to Woods’ prescription drug records, with both sides agreeing to a protective order keeping those records out of public view, according to ESPN. Woods is due back in court June 2.

Despite the ongoing legal uncertainty, sources say his attention has turned firmly toward recovery and the people he loves. Golf remains on his mind, and those in his orbit insist he is far from done as a competitor. But for now, the 15-time major champion appears content to be home, beside Vanessa Trump.