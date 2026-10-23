Tiger Woods Career News Surprisingly Emerges Before PGA Tour Season

Tiger Woods may be one step closer to returning to playing competitive golf. It remains to be seen whether Woods will play any PGA Tour events in 2027, but it appears that the star is planning a TGL return.

Kevin Kisner was recently left off Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club ahead of the upcoming TGL season. Kisner opened up about the decision by revealing that Woods plans to play a “full schedule.”

The golfer found out about the news via Woods’ business partner Rob McNamara. Woods’ plans to play created less room on the roster.

“Rob [McNamara], Tiger’s guy, he text me a long text last week, I think,” Kisner recalled on an October 22, episode of “Fore Play Podcast,” via Golf Digest.

“Just telling me what they did on their decisions, how they were moving around and what players were going to do and that Tiger wanted to play a full schedule.”

Here is a look at Kisner teasing a potential Woods return.



Tiger Woods Has Not Competed at a PGA Tour Tournament Since 2024

It is a tough break for Kisner but potentially good news for Woods’ fans. The golf legend has not competed in a PGA Tour event since The Open Championship in July 2024.

Competing in the TGL events is not as physically demanding as it requires much less walking for Woods given the majority of shots are hit on a simulator. Woods stepped away from golf following a March accident which resulted in the star being arrested for reckless driving.

The star later stepped out of the public spotlight and entered a European rehab facility.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods noted in a March 31, statement. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.

“This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” Woods continued.

“I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Tiger Woods Wants to ‘Play a Full Schedule’ During the Upcoming TGL Season

Woods has remained quiet about his potential professional schedule, but the star has done more recent public appearances. The golf legend has been spotted hitting shots on the range during private events.

Kisner revealed that “Tiger wants to play” regarding the upcoming TGL season. The TGL season will begin on December 27.

“Well, obviously, I’m not on the team anymore,” Kisner explained. “I had a two-year contract with Jupiter Links and then… Tiger wants to play. And then they wanted to sign Keith Mitchell, which is totally fine with me.

“And I’m sure I’ll still be involved in some sort of fashion at some point. Go down there and do some stuff for them. You know, the Bad News Bears are still going to be a part of my life, and hopefully they continue to win.”