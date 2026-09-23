Tiger Woods News Emerges Days Before Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods may not be playing in the Presidents Cup, but this week’s showdown between Team USA and the International Team is already sparking stories about the golf legend. Ahead of the Presidents Cup, Kevin Kisner recalled an entertaining story regarding Woods and the 2017 tournament.

The United States were one point away from clinching a win over the International Team, but Woods told the players to concede a putt on Saturday to create more television drama for the final day of the Presidents Cup.

“There will be a point, there always is in a team event, that it gets close, unless you’re 2017 USA,” Kisner noted on the “Fore Play” podcast on September 22, 2026. “We just beat the brakes off of them all week. … Tiger made us give them a putt on the last hole on Saturday night, so it wasn’t over.

“We had to get one point on Sunday to secure the cup. And it was probably the right thing to do, but buddy, we were pissed when he did it that night. Yeah, he was like, we gotta play either way. We might as well have something to play for because TV’s gonna make us play,” Kisner added.

“And I said, ‘No, we’re just gonna go out in New York. What are you talking about? They can have all 12 points on Sunday. I don’t care. We’ll just hang out.’ Tiger’s like, ‘Shut up, Kis.'”

When Will Tiger Woods Play Golf Again?

After stepping out of the public eye as Woods attended rehab, the golfer is back to making appearances. It remains to be seen just how close Woods is to returning to the golf course.

There had been some buzz that Woods could join the PGA Tour Champions prior to his car accident back in March. Woods is working towards the future of the sport as the Future Competitions Committee chairman.

“Yes, there’s going to be some eggs that are spilled and crushed but — and broken, but I think that in the end we’re going to have a product that is far better than what we have now for everyone involved,” Woods said of his role during a December 2025, media session, per Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan.

Presidents Cup Odds: Team USA Is a Heavy Favorite to Win Over International Team at -420

For now, the attention turns to the 2026 Presidents Cup. The United States enter the competition as a heavy favorite to win at -420, while the International Team sit as a +460 underdog, per DraftKings.

Scottie Scheffler heads into the Presidents Cup with a lot of confidence in the United States.

“I think right now we’ve struck a really good balance of being great friends and having fun with each other, but also understanding like — especially when you’re with guys,” Scheffler explained in a September 22, media session. “Giving each other the needle is a ton of fun. Guys love doing that to each other.

“I think when you get in the team environment, the guys this week have been really supportive of each other. I feel like our team environment is the best it’s ever been. I really feel like we’re working as a unit now, and like I said, excited to get the week going.”