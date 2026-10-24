Tiger Woods Gets Double Good News as Vanessa Trump Shares Health Update

Tiger Woods remains a presence in golf through his playing career, business ventures, and course-design work. His TGR Design firm has worked on several projects, while a proposed development in Northern Ireland has attracted attention from the golf industry.

Away from golf, Woods has also drawn public interest through his relationship with Vanessa Trump. The couple has largely kept their personal life private, so recent developments involving Trump have drawn interest from golf fans.

The latest news highlights both Woods’ design ambitions and an important personal chapter for his girlfriend. The proposed Northern Ireland project remains under development, while Trump has shared updates on her health journey.

Tiger Woods Linked to £30 Million Golf Course in Northern Ireland

According to reports cited by the “Derry Journal,” Tiger Woods and his TGR Design firm have been selected to design a proposed £30 million championship links course in Bellarena, near Magilligan, Northern Ireland. If confirmed, the project would mark Woods’ first golf-course design commission in Ireland.

Led by Galgorm Collection, the project will feature an 18-hole links course, a clubhouse with dining options, practice areas, a driving range, putting greens, and eight golf lodges.

The development could add another major venue to Northern Ireland’s established golf tourism scene. The region already hosts well-known courses, including Royal Portrush and Portstewart.

Galgorm Collection and TGR Design have not officially confirmed the appointment. A spokesperson said plans for the proposed championship course are progressing and that they will confirm the design appointment later.

The project has also entered the planning process. Galgorm Collection submitted a Proposal of Application Notice in August, outlining plans for the proposed development.

Woods has previously worked on golf-course projects in the United States and Mexico through TGR Design. An appointment in Bellarena would expand his design work into Ireland and add to his international portfolio.

While the golf course remains a developing story, Woods has also drawn attention after a significant update on Vanessa Trump and her health.

Vanessa Trump Shares Cancer-Free Update After Treatment

Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods’ girlfriend and the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., announced on Friday, October 23, that her latest test results showed no signs of cancer. The update came around six months after she publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa shared the news in a video with her daughter, Kai Trump. Speaking about her latest results, she said, “My results came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free.”

Vanessa first announced her diagnosis in May. At the time, she explained that she was working closely with her medical team to determine a treatment plan.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote in her earlier statement. She also thanked her family and those closest to her for their support during the difficult period.

In June, Vanessa provided another update, revealing that she was recovering from surgery and preparing to begin the next stage of treatment.

Kai’s announcement highlights her mother’s experience and the importance of early detection. The discussion featuring Vanessa, Kai, and Dr. Nicole Saphier is now available on YouTube.

Woods has supported Vanessa during her treatment, but recent health updates about her test results don’t guarantee that cancer won’t return.

Woods is in the spotlight for two reasons: his potential involvement in the Northern Ireland course, pending confirmation, and Vanessa’s encouraging results after months of treatment.