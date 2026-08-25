Tiger Woods’ Personal News Emerges Amid Career Development

Given the number of golf records Tiger Woods holds, some will eventually be broken, including on the financial side. Woods helped pave the way for some of today’s PGA Tour stars to earn a massive amount money.

Yet, Woods still holds the record for career earnings, but this era is about to come to a close. Scottie Scheffler is expected to pass Tiger Woods on the career earnings list during the Tour Championship.

Woods’ $120.9 million narrowly tops Scheffler’s $120.3 million heading into East Lake. Rory McIlroy is also dangerously close to passing Woods as well with $117.8 million and counting in career earnings.

Yet, there is one number where Woods is safe as no current golfer is close to the star’s billionaire status. Forbes’ latest net worth projections have Woods at $1.5 billion.

This makes the star the 2,677 richest person in the world.

Let’s dive into the latest golf news.

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth Is $1.5 Billion

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While Woods earned a lot of money on the course, the star’s business deals were legendary as his net worth can attest to given his billionaire status. For context, Scheffler’s net worth is estimated at $110 million, a number that will continue to grow.

As of June, Scheffler topped the current list of golfers by earning $79 million in 2026, per Forbes. During his playing career, Woods earned nearly $2 billion and continues to grow his wealth despite no longer being a regular on the PGA Tour.

“Tiger Woods has earned nearly $2 billion (pretax) in his pro golf career, including a PGA Tour-record $121 million in prize money,” Forbes detailed. “In 2022, Forbes certified him as a billionaire, making him only the second active athlete ever with that distinction, after LeBron James.

“… Woods has parlayed his golfing paychecks into investments that include two homes on Jupiter Island, a golf-course design business and high-end mini-golf chain Popstroke.”

Will Tiger Woods Return to Play Golf Amid Personal Concerns?

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Woods’ future remains a question mark as the star is currently dealing with personal and legal challenges. The legendary golfer stepped away from the sport to participate in a three-month rehab program in Switzerland.

Prior to his latest car accident, Woods had been tied to potentially joining senior events. Time will tell if and when Woods will return to golf.

Scottie Scheffler on Passing Tiger Woods’ Career Earnings: ‘I’m Not Really Too Close to Him in Terms of Career Wins’

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Scheffler admitted that he has benefitted from the PGA Tour purses only growing since Woods dominated the sport. Woods has 82 career wins compared to Scheffler’s 21 victories.

“Yeah, like you said, I mean, that has a lot to do with the purses and all that,” Scheffler told reporters on August 19. “I’m not really too close to him in terms of career wins, so.

“…What, am I like a fourth of the way there? Something like that. No, I mean, Tiger did a lot for the game of golf and he put us in a position where we’re able to earn some pretty good stuff financially, so that’s something we’re very grateful for,” Scheffler added.

“Tiger’s contributions to the game, when you look at where the purses were at before he came out on Tour to where they’re at now is a pretty stark difference and we’re very thankful for his contributions to the game and hopefully we’ll see him back out here competing again soon.”