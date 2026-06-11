Tiger Woods Has Major News Emerge Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills

Tiger Woods has remained away from competitive golf throughout the 2026 season, but a significant development emerged this week as attention turns to the upcoming U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) will stage the year’s third major championship beginning June 18, though Woods will not be part of the 156-player field. Instead, the 15-time major champion continues his recovery program in Switzerland after stepping away from public life earlier this year.

Fresh interest in Woods’ status surfaced after flight-tracking data shared by the golf account @TWlegion showed his private jet landing in Switzerland, fueling speculation that his extended rehabilitation stay could be nearing its conclusion.

Tiger’s rehab may be complete 🙌🏻 https://t.co/X0GwkNdJZ9 — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) June 11, 2026

Tiger Woods’ Private Jet Lands in Switzerland as Rehab Timeline Nears Key Stage

The latest update comes as Woods continues treatment at a specialist rehabilitation facility in Switzerland.

According to PEOPLE, Woods has spent extensive time overseas since April and is expected to remain in treatment through the end of June. The timing aligns with what sources described as an original three-month recovery plan.

“The original plan was for Tiger to do three months in rehab, which should stay on target unless something major changes,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source added that Woods is balancing multiple challenges during his recovery.

“Tiger is doing the best he can with all of the pressure on him with healing and also the legal issues he faces in coming months. This has created a great deal of stress.”

The arrival of Woods’ private aircraft in Switzerland has drawn attention because it coincides with the final weeks of that planned rehabilitation timeline.

While no official announcement has been made regarding his departure from the facility, the development comes at a time when the golf world is focused on the U.S. Open and the remainder of the major championship season.

PEOPLE also reported that Woods and his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, have remained in close contact during their respective health challenges.

“They talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together,” the source said. “Tiger is a caring family guy and supportive. And so is Vanessa, also a strong woman with a full plate every day of her life.”

Tiger Woods Misses U.S. Open While Focusing on PGA Tour Return

Although Woods’ rehabilitation appears to be progressing, he will not compete at Shinnecock Hills next week.

His absence from the U.S. Open continues a lengthy period away from tournament golf. Woods has not played a competitive PGA Tour event since missing the cut at The Open Championship at Royal Troon in July 2024.

Meanwhile, the USGA’s championship field was finalized following final qualifying events, with players such as amateur Miles Russell earning spots in the tournament. Charlie Woods, Tiger’s son, served as Russell’s caddie during qualifying.

According to PEOPLE, Woods remains committed to returning to professional golf once his health allows.

“I don’t know when it will be or how he will do it, but Tiger is determined to return,” a source told the publication.

The source added: “He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf. This could be tough. But it’s something he wants.”

For now, Woods’ focus remains on rehabilitation, conditioning, and long-term recovery rather than competition.

With the U.S. Open set to begin at Shinnecock Hills, Woods will remain one of the sport’s biggest storylines despite his absence from the field, as questions continue surrounding when and if the 82-time PGA Tour winner will make his next competitive start.