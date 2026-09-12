Tiger Woods Could Be Back on a Golf Course This Week

Tiger Woods remains one of the most prominent figures in golf despite making limited competitive appearances in recent years. His influence also extends beyond tournament play, with the 15-time major champion continuing to have a significant role in golf-related initiatives and events.

Woods’ foundation is preparing for its annual Nexus Cup Charity event at Liberty National Golf Club in New York. The event is scheduled to take place Monday and will bring attention to Woods at a time when his competitive schedule remains limited.

The potential appearance comes as Woods continues to balance his involvement in golf’s future with his recovery and limited return to competitive action. Fans could now have an opportunity to see him back on the course in a different setting.

Tiger Woods Could Hit Golf Balls at Nexus Cup

Tiger Woods is expected to appear at the Nexus Cup Charity event at Liberty National on Monday, and may conduct his customary clinic and hit golf balls.

Tiger Woods’ next appearance could come on Monday when his foundation’s annual Nexus Cup Charity event gets underway. Woods typically gives a clinic, and fans could potentially see him hitting shots.

The appearance is particularly significant because Woods has not competed in a professional round since the 2024 Open Championship. He also underwent his seventh back surgery in October 2025.

A clinic would provide an opportunity to see Woods demonstrate his game without placing him in a competitive tournament environment. However, the available information does not confirm that Woods will definitely hit shots at the event.

Woods’ limited competitive schedule has made each public appearance notable. His involvement at Liberty National would therefore give fans a chance to see the former world No. 1 on a golf course again, even if only for a charity event.

The potential Nexus Cup appearance also comes while Woods remains heavily involved in decisions affecting the future of professional golf.

Tiger Woods Set for Key PGA Tour Meeting

Tiger Woods is scheduled to take part in a PGA Tour board meeting on September 14, where officials are expected to discuss a revamped structure that could reshape the circuit from 2028.

According to “GOLF MAGIC”, the proposed model includes Championship and Challenger Series levels with promotion and relegation.

However, important details remain unresolved, including how players would earn promotion and under what circumstances relegation would be triggered.

Eligibility requirements are also expected to be discussed. PGA Tour members currently need to compete in at least 15 events to retain full playing privileges.

Rory McIlroy played 14 events this season but received an exemption, prompting debate over how the rule is applied.

Woods’ position among players could be important as the Tour works toward securing support for the proposed changes.

Monday’s meeting is not expected to settle every detail, with further negotiations and approvals anticipated before the November 16 board meeting.

The Tour has also indicated that the complete 2028 schedules could be released by February 22, 2027.