Tiger Woods’ Rare Public Appearance Divides Fans After Rehab Stay

Tiger Woods made a rare public appearance this week, and the golf legend’s new video quickly divided fans.

Woods, 50, appeared in a pre-recorded video during the Payne Stewart Award ceremony on Tuesday to honor his longtime friend and fellow golfer Notah Begay.

The appearance came months after Woods’ March DUI arrest and subsequent rehab stay. Woods has largely remained out of the public eye since then, making the new video particularly notable to fans.

Some viewers expressed concern about Woods’ appearance. “Tiger looks a shell of his former self,” one person wrote on X.

“He looks very different,” another wrote, while a third viewer claimed Woods “looked spaced out.”

Others strongly disagreed and defended the 15-time major champion.

“Clearly sober here. Nice to see,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Wow, Tiger looks great.”

Tiger Woods Honors Notah Begay With a Personal Message

Woods used his appearance to focus on Begay, recalling a friendship that began when Woods was just 11 years old.

“Hey, Notah. It’s been an unbelievable ride with you,” Woods said. “You first came into my life when I was 11 years old, playing in the junior world and you came to watch me play. Our friendship has started there and never ended.”

Woods praised Begay for winning four times on the PGA Tour and competing in the Presidents Cup, but he focused much of his message on what his friend accomplished away from golf.

“But to see what you’ve done off the course and for your local Native American communities, you’ve helped over 80,000 youths and their families, which is absolutely incredible,” Woods said.

“I just think more people need to know what you’ve done and how you’ve served, and you’ve given back to the tribal lands and what you have done,” he continued, adding that “there are so many people out there who are struggling in those communities.”

Woods Has Mainly Stayed Out of Spotlight Since DUI Arrest and Rehab

The conclusion of the season should be worthy of the journey it takes to get there. Today’s announcement is a result of the hard work and passion of our players. Excited to usher in a new era of match play on the @PGATOUR https://t.co/on71rygzhe — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 25, 2026

Woods’ appearance came five months after his March arrest following a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida.

According to Page Six, officers reported seeing “signs of impairment,” although Woods registered a negative breathalyzer test. Authorities later said two pills identified as hydrocodone were found in his pocket.

Woods pleaded not guilty on March 31.

He subsequently traveled to a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland in April and stayed there on and off until June, according to Page Six.

Following his rehab stay, a source told People magazine that Woods was dealing with a “great deal of stress” but remained determined to eventually return to golf.

“I don’t know when it will be or how he will do it, but Tiger is determined to return,” the source said. “He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf.”

The source acknowledged that returning could be difficult but added, “It’s something he wants.”

Scottie Scheffler Reveals Tiger Woods Moment That Made a Lasting Impression

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As Woods made his rare appearance, Scottie Scheffler also offered a reminder of the influence Woods continues to have on golf’s current generation.

Scheffler has won 21 times since February 2022, including four major championships, and is closing in on Woods on the PGA Tour’s career money list. Woods, however, remains far ahead in victories, with 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 majors.

Speaking ahead of the Tour Championship, Scheffler recalled playing alongside Woods during the 2020 Masters.

“When I talk about competitive instincts and talk about intensity each week, that’s stuff that I learned just by watching Tiger,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler recalled being surprised by Woods’ focus even though neither golfer was in contention to win.

“We’re in 20th place. He doesn’t have a ton to play for,” Scheffler said. “I just remember walking up onto the 1st green and watching him read his putt, and I was like, holy smokes, this guy is into it.”

Woods later made a 10 on the par-3 12th hole but responded by birdieing five of his final six holes.

“That’s the intensity he brought into each and every shot, and that’s something I’ve tried to model in my game,” Scheffler said. “I’ve learned a lot by watching him play. He’s had tremendous impacts on the game, and that’s one of them.”