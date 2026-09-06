Tiger Woods Handed Relationship Ultimatum by Vanessa Trump After Reckless Driving Plea

Tiger Woods is facing the latest fallout from his Florida driving case after reaching a plea agreement that resulted in a five-year suspension of his driver’s license. The 50-year-old golfer avoided jail time after entering a no-contest plea to reduced driving charges at a Martin County courthouse hearing on September 2.

Woods’ legal situation has also brought renewed attention to his relationship with Vanessa Trump. Trump accompanied Woods to the hearing, where the couple appeared together as the golfer dealt with the consequences of the March crash.

The case has added another difficult chapter to a period that has included Woods’ lengthy absence from competitive golf, multiple injuries and treatment away from the United States.

Vanessa Trump Reportedly Sets Boundary for Tiger Woods

According to “The Express,” citing an anonymous source close to the couple and a report from the Daily Mail, Vanessa Trump has given Tiger Woods an ultimatum following his latest legal trouble.

The source claimed Trump wants Woods to address his personal issues and avoid another incident if their relationship is to continue.

“Basically, Vanessa has given him an ultimatum,” the source said. “Get his s— fixed if he wants to be with her.”

The source also claimed Trump does not want to become a caregiver for her partner and wants Woods to put the situation behind him.

Another reported point of tension was Woods’ absence while Trump was dealing with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Woods was receiving treatment in Switzerland during part of that period and was unable to provide the level of support she wanted.

Trump has publicly supported Woods throughout his legal troubles. She accompanied him to the September 2 hearing and stood by his side as he changed his plea.

However, neither Woods nor Trump has publicly confirmed the reported ultimatum. The claims remain attributed to anonymous sources.

The couple made their relationship public in March 2025 after previously dating privately. They have since faced increased public attention as both have dealt with major personal developments.

Tiger Woods’ Court Ruling Adds to Comeback Uncertainty

Woods reached a plea agreement in the case stemming from his March 27 rollover crash near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

The original DUI charge was reduced as part of the agreement. Woods entered a no-contest plea, with the final charges resulting in five-year driving suspensions that will run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay about $1,500 in fines.

Judge Darren Steele issued a direct warning about violating the suspension.

“If you drive for any reason at all, you will be going immediately back to jail,” Steele told Woods.

The legal case comes as Woods remains away from professional competition. He has not played an official event since the 2024 British Open and has undergone multiple surgeries during his recovery.

His future return remains uncertain. Woods became eligible for PGA Tour Champions competition after turning 50, while the PNC Championship and TGL have also been discussed as potential opportunities.

For now, the driving suspension and reported concerns surrounding his relationship add further challenges as Woods continues to navigate his personal life and uncertain future in professional golf.