Tiger Woods’ Possible Return to Golf Takes Unexpected Turn

Tiger Woods has largely stayed away from competitive golf, but the 15-time major champion has discussed a potential return to the course.

Woods, who turned 50 in December, is now eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. While Woods has previously focused on competing against the best players on the PGA Tour, Ernie Els said in July that the two have discussed the possibility of Woods playing on the senior circuit.

According to Els, Woods wasn’t simply listening to the idea. He started asking questions about it.

The update comes as Woods prepares for a potentially busy stretch in September. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 8 and could make another public appearance six days later at the Nexus Cup in New York.

Tiger Woods ‘Started Warming’ to PGA Tour Champions Possibility

Woods’ 50th birthday opened another option for his eventual return to competitive golf.

Els, a four-time major champion who competes on the PGA Tour Champions, said he has personally discussed the possibility with Woods.

“He’s always welcome; he knows that,” Els said. “We had the discussion about the Champions Tour, and he asked me about it, and he started warming to it.”

Woods has dealt with injuries throughout the later stages of his career, but he has continued to target the biggest events when healthy enough to compete.

The PGA Tour Champions would offer a different option now that he meets the age requirement.

“He’s a busy guy; he’s got a lot of responsibility,” Els continued. “He’s always been very busy, shifting around the last four or five years, a lot of stuff behind the scenes. I’ll keep knocking on his door. I think this is the type of golf course that would really suit him.”

Woods has not announced plans to join the PGA Tour Champions or set a date for a competitive return.

Woods Could Return to Golf Spotlight at September 14 Event

Before any potential competitive comeback, Woods could make a public appearance at the Nexus Cup in New York on September 14.

According to TWLegion, the charity event is connected to Woods’ foundation, and he has traditionally hit golf balls for guests during the event.

Woods has made few public appearances this summer. He spent around two months at a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland before returning to the United States in June.

One of his appearances since returning came alongside PGA Tour CEO Brian Roller as the two introduced a new tour policy. Woods also attended Kai Trump’s graduation celebration.

Woods has otherwise maintained a low profile while his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Tiger Woods Has September 8 Court Appearance Before Potential Golf Event

Before the Nexus Cup, Woods is scheduled to appear in court on September 8, according to TWLegion.

The appearance is connected to charges stemming from his rollover crash and DUI in late March. Woods previously waived his arraignment and requested a jury trial. His attorney, Douglas Duncan, has represented him at previous hearings.

“Tiger Woods is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on September 8th,” TWLegion reported. “It has been pushed many times due to ongoing discovery in South Florida.”

The latest hearing took place August 4. A July ruling allowed prosecutors to obtain hospital records connected to the crash, while the discovery process has included requests for Woods’ prescription and medical records.