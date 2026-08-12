Tiger Woods Announces Personal News After Recent Business Development

Tiger Woods shared his personal outlook Tuesday regarding Trout National. The course opened April 15. It is his years-long collaboration with Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

Woods was out of the country during the opening. He was undergoing rehab in Zurich.

“From vision to reality,” he said. “It has been incredibly rewarding to work alongside @miketrout , John and the Trout National team, together with my @tgr.design team, to bring our shared vision for this special place to life.

Proud of what our teams have accomplished together and excited for everyone who gets to experience it.”

The club sits on more than 280 acres in Vineland, New Jersey, built across land that once served as a silica sand mine and surrounding farmland.

The property also includes The Bullpen, a lit, reversible six hole short course built for night play and The Dugout, a baseball-themed amenity station set into the ground behind 14th and 16th tees so members can watch shots from field level.

Five cottages and two lodges provide overnight stays and the grounds include a helipad.

Membership remains tightly controlled. Golf Digest reported in November that the club had capped to 227 members. Entry is by invitation only, with estimated initiation costs reported around $300,000 to $500,000.

The project’s total cost near $100 million. Trout and Ruga located a plot of former quarry land and brought in Woods’ firm to design it.

TMRW Sports Lands Fenway Sports Group For Women’s League

A day before Woods’ post, TMRW Sports, headed by him and Rory McIlroy, announced that Fenway Sports Group had acquired the fifth ownership group in WTGL, the new women’s team golf league built in partnership with the LPGA.

FSG’s franchise will carry the Boston Common Golf name, matching its existing men’s TGL team captained by McIlroy.

The deal marks FSG’s first ownership stake in women’s professional golf, building on a relationship with the LPGA that began in 2023 through sponsorship and marketing work.

FSG partner Linda Henry, who also serves as CEO of Boston Globe Media, said the company has “always believed in investing early in ideas with the potential to grow” the sports landscape.

FSG joins four other ownership groups confirmed for WTGL’s inaugural season in late 2026. Arthur Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment in Atlanta, Alexis Ohanian in Los Angeles, Steve Cohen and Cohen Private Ventures in New York and the Hamp family behind a Detroit franchise.

Each group also owns a men’s TGL team, giving the new league built-in overlap with the established one. Forbes values FSG at $14.19 billion, ranking it fourth among the world’s most valuable sports companies.

Tiger Woods Eyes a Return to Golf in 2027

Woods is working hard to return to competitive golf. His comeback plans have been derailed repeatedly, and it is only after his rehab in Switzerland that things are pointing in a positive direction.

But it’s not all sunshine just yet. He still has an ongoing court case regarding his DUI crash in March. Furthermore, his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is battling breast cancer.

Until things settle down, Woods won’t be able to fully focus on playing golf. However, things do look positive for the 15-time major winner. A 2027 comeback might be on the cards.