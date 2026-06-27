Tiger Woods’ ‘Scandal’ Resurfaces After Phil Mickelson’s ‘Lewd’ Allegations

Phil Mickelson became part of another scandalous report after Ashley, the ex-wife of Pat Perez, came forward with allegations involving the dinner party they had together in 2015.

Alan Shipnuck covered the details in his report published June 26, 2026. He also drew up a comparison between Mickelson and golf legend Tiger Woods.

“Seventeen years after Tiger Woods’s serial infidelities exploded into a tabloid-fueled scandal, his onetime rival[Mickelson] may now be facing his own reckoning,” he wrote.

In late 2009, Woods saw his meticulously crafted, squeaky-clean image disintegrate in a matter of days. It began with a bizarre late-night car crash on Nov. 27 just outside his Florida mansion.

From there, it quickly unraveled into a sprawling scandal involving dozens of mistresses, high-end escorts and a double life that no one in the public eye had suspected.

In the weeks following his accident, a barrage of women came forward claiming to have had affairs with the married golfer.

The sheer volume of the allegations backed the superstar into a corner and forced him to publicly admit his wrongdoings.

“I am deeply aware of the disappointment and hurt that my infidelity has caused to so many people, most of all my wife and children,” he wrote on Dec. 11, 2009, on his official website.

Woods allegedly paid for sex with prostitutes.

“I want to say again to everyone that I am profoundly sorry and that I ask forgiveness. It may not be possible to repair the damage I’ve done, but I want to do my best to try.”

Woods admitted that he cheated on his wife, Elin Nordegren and the couple ended their marriage in August 2010.

More Details on Tiger Woods’ Alleged Affairs Emerged Years Later

The reality of Woods’s hidden life was far more extreme. A two-part HBO documentary released in 2021 brought to light more details about the affairs and sex parties that filled the 15-time major champion’s life.

The death of his father, Earl Woods, in 2006, was the point where Woods’ life started to spiral.

He began making regular trips to Las Vegas, where he would spend six figures in a weekend on prostitutes and partying.

Tiffany Masters, a VIP host in Vegas, claimed that Woods was constantly enabled. “You’re like a prince and free to do whatever you want,” he was told, with Masters describing the city as a drug Woods kept returning to for “another hit and another hit.”

Michelle Braun, a former madam who claimed to have been engaged by Woods, revealed that the golf champion had a “particular type.”

“Every couple of months, he requested to have multiple girls. It could be up to 10 girls at a time,” Braun said. “He liked young college cutie, girl next door types, preferably blonde.”

Former escort Loredana Jolie shed light on the bizarre nature of these gatherings.

“He was into role-playing. We would go and get tons of girls and he’d dress into a suit. We were like little puppets,” she said.

Tiger Woods’ Was in Immense Pressure to Keep Up With His Persona

In 2009, the National Enquirer linked Woods to Rachel Uchitel, a high-profile nightclub hostess whom the media famously caught visiting him in Melbourne during the 2009 Australian Masters.

Uchitel provided an intimate look into the immense pressure Woods felt.

“He told me a lot about his childhood, his dad and he was sick of trying to hide who he was but he was so scared of the real Tiger not living up to the Tiger that everybody else thinks he is,” Uchitel said.

To Woods, Uchitel was an escape.

“He would refer to [seeing me] as ‘plugging in’,” she added. “He would tell me when he saw me, he felt he could plug in and get recharged.”

She also described a vulnerable, almost childlike side to the fiercely competitive athlete.

“He had trouble sleeping and would have to take Ambien. I’d sit next to him for hours while he’d fall asleep next to me and when he got up he allowed himself to be a little kid. It sounds kind of odd. He would eat cereal and he’d watch his cartoons and he was like a fountain, he wanted to talk and talk and talk.”

It took years for Woods to get back up from the allegations. Mickelson does not have that time in his career.