Tiger Woods Reveals the Real Difference Between Him and Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler’s dominant 2026 season has prompted another comparison with Tiger Woods, and the PGA Tour has now highlighted several similarities between the two stars. A video montage posted by the tour focused on their intense looks, efficient swings and ability to control the golf ball under pressure.

The comparison comes after Scheffler won the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday, securing his second FedEx Cup title. He also moved past Woods on the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings list after collecting the $10 million winner’s check.

Woods has previously credited Scheffler’s style of play, and the latest PGA Tour video featured commentary from Woods, Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick about the similarities between the two players. The discussion centered on how both golfers limit mistakes and maintain control when the pressure increases.

Scheffler’s latest victory gave him his 22nd PGA Tour win, with all 22 coming during the past five seasons. The comparisons with Woods are therefore becoming increasingly prominent as Scheffler continues to build his career.

Tiger Woods Highlights Similarities Between Scottie Scheffler and His Own Game

The PGA Tour montage focused on the way Scheffler approaches competition and manages his game. One commentator pointed to the sustained quality of Scheffler’s ball-striking.

“The way he’s hitting the ball for this sustained amount of time reminds you of what Tiger did,” the commentator said.

Woods also identified similarities in how the two players approach shots into greens and manage misses.

“We see shots into the greens very similar. How we miss golf balls in the correct spots is not always pretty, but it’s not about the here and now,” Woods said. “It’s playing the long game. It’s over 72 holes. It’s not a sprint. This is over a marathon. I think there’s a similarity between how we play the game.”

The video also compared their focus during the competition. A commentator noted that Woods had a distinctive look when he was fully locked into a round.

“Tiger Woods had that same look, that everything was in slow motion. and you could slow down time,” the commentator said.

Morikawa said Scheffler displays the same level of focus, although in a different manner.

“People showed in a different way. Tiger was very, very focused. Scotty looks a little bit more relaxed, but you know he’s focused,” Morikawa said.

Woods, however, stressed that their swings are not identical.

“I did it differently. My game was very violent at times. We played differently. He slid on it. I snapped on it,” Woods said.

Morikawa said the part of Scheffler’s game that stands out most is his ability to control the ball.

“The control of the ball flight is what amazes me the most. The spin, the trajectory, and the shape,” Morikawa said.

Matt Fitzpatrick Explains Scottie Scheffler’s Swing Efficiency

Fitzpatrick also highlighted what makes Scheffler’s swing effective despite its unconventional elements.

“It’s just the ease of it and how it looks. I say how it looks, I know he’s sort of moving his feet all over the place,” Fitzpatrick said.

Woods agreed that Scheffler’s footwork is not the key point when evaluating his game. Instead, Woods focused on the consistency of Scheffler’s ball flight.

“Forget all the footwork stuff. If you just sat behind him and you only look at golf ball, you know how tight it is. He doesn’t move the ball very much either way,” Woods said.

The commentator described Scheffler’s control as resembling a narrow target window.

“It’s like he’s playing golf in a 10-yard wide tunnel. It’s a video game. Darn right,” the commentator said.

Woods explained that Scheffler’s ability to work the ball within those tight windows also helps explain his control of distances into greens.

“If you understand the fact that he hits it in these tight windows and he shapes it varying degrees, he can understand why he’s able to control distance into the greens as well as he does,” Woods said.

Fitzpatrick added that Scheffler’s approach is different from the traditional pursuit of a technically perfect swing.

“Coaches that are looking for the perfect swings, the perfect positions. I think that’s what makes Scotty so good is he doesn’t care about that. He’s just trying to get the ball as straight as possible, long as possible, close as possible,” Fitzpatrick said.

Scheffler’s Tour Championship victory now provides another backdrop to those comparisons. His second FedEx Cup title and continued consistency have placed his game alongside Woods’ as one of the defining standards of modern PGA Tour golf.