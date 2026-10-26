Tiger Woods & Son Charlie Have Career News Emerge Amid PGA Tour Offseason

Tiger Woods continues to face questions about when he will return to competitive golf after an extended absence from the PGA Tour. The 15-time major champion has not played a Tour event since missing the cut at The Open Championship in July 2024, with injuries and further setbacks interrupting his comeback plans.

Woods has recently been seen hitting golf balls at public events, renewing interest in his playing future.

During a clinic at Liberty National, he offered a brief assessment of his game, saying, “I can hit pretty much anything.” However, time on the practice range doesn’t show whether he is physically ready to compete in a tournament.

At 50, Woods faces a key question about which competitive opportunities might suit his current condition. His recovery, potential involvement in TGL, and the upcoming golf offseason have fueled speculation about when he’ll play next.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods Get PNC Championship Return Update

GolfMagic’s Andy Roberts reported that organizers are holding a place for Woods and his 17-year-old son, Charlie, at the 2026 PNC Championship.

The report says the tournament is prepared to welcome the father-son pairing if Woods decides he is physically ready to compete.

The event is scheduled for December 19-20 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Team Woods has not confirmed its participation, so the reserved place should not be treated as confirmation that Woods will return.

The possibility follows recent comments from PGA Tour professional Kevin Kisner, who suggested Woods intends to take a more active role in TGL next season.

Kisner also indicated that Woods could consider events such as the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship, provided his recovery progresses without further setbacks. Those possibilities remain unconfirmed by Woods.

The PNC could offer a more manageable route back to competition than a conventional PGA Tour event.

The 36-hole scramble format allows Woods to use a golf cart and share the workload with Charlie, reducing the physical demands compared with a standard 72-hole tournament.

The pair have competed together at the PNC five times since their 2020 debut.

They finished second in 2021 and again in 2024, when they reached 28-under par before losing a playoff to Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason.

Charlie also recorded his first hole-in-one during the 2024 tournament.

Despite their strong results, the Woods duo still haven’t won the event. Another appearance would allow them to pursue that title, with Charlie now committed to Florida State.

For now, Woods must decide whether his body can handle competitive golf.

The PNC organizers’ willingness to keep a place available provides an option, but his participation depends on his own assessment of his readiness.

While a return alongside Charlie remains uncertain, Woods could also expand his involvement in golf away from tournament play.

Tiger Woods Gets Encouraging Health News on Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods received encouraging news when girlfriend Vanessa Trump announced on October 23 that she was cancer-free after a breast cancer diagnosis in May and subsequent treatment.

Vanessa shared the news in a video with her daughter, Kai Trump. Speaking about her latest results, she said, “My results came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free.”

After months of health uncertainty, the announcement marked an important milestone. Trump and her family endured a difficult period after the diagnosis, making the encouraging results a welcome step in her recovery.

Woods and Trump have kept their relationship largely private. The update comes as the golf legend draws attention for his personal life and possible return to competition.

Trump’s latest results provide a positive sign following her treatment. However, she has not disclosed further details about her ongoing medical care or long-term outlook. The announcement confirms the results she shared but adds no new information about her recovery.

For Woods, the news comes amid speculation about his next appearance. Reports suggest he may return at the 2026 PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, though they have not confirmed participation, and his competitive future remains uncertain.