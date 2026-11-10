Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Revives Iconic 1995 Masters Look in New Collection

Twenty-five years after completing one of the most remarkable achievements in golf history, Tiger Woods is looking back even further into his career with a new release from his Sun Day Red apparel brand.

Sun Day Red is introducing a new collection celebrating the 25th anniversary of the “Tiger Slam,” featuring a recreation of a polo Woods wore during his first Masters appearance in 1995.

The collection, known as Tigris Slamus, includes apparel, golf bags, and accessories, with products launching November 10 and November 12.

The centerpiece is the “First One Polo,” inspired by the shirt Woods wore during the second round of the 1995 Masters as a 19-year-old amateur.

Six years later, Woods would return to Augusta National and win the 2001 Masters, completing his historic run of four consecutive major championship victories.

Sun Day Red Revives Tiger Woods’ 1995 Masters Look

Woods made his Masters debut in 1995 while attending Stanford University, years before becoming one of golf’s most recognizable figures.

The new First One Polo recreates the design he wore during the second round of that tournament, bringing a piece of his early career back into the spotlight.

This highlights where it all started for the golf legend. Before he was one of the greatest players in history, he was a scrawny 19-year-old taking on Augusta in the latest styles of the time.

The limited-edition shirt features nine distinct art panels printed across a cooling micro-piqué performance fabric, according to Sun Day Red.

The polo also includes a soft knit collar and will be offered in a single original colorway.

A youth version featuring the same design will also be available.

The November 10 release also includes a Tigris Slamus Wool Hat and the Icon Chain Stitch Hoodie.

The wool hat features a commemorative crest celebrating the Tiger Slam’s 25th anniversary, along with a leather adjustable strap and special anniversary detailing.

The collection pays tribute to Woods’ historic stretch from the 2000 U.S. Open through the 2001 Masters.

During that run, Woods won at Pebble Beach, St Andrews, Valhalla and Augusta National, becoming the first golfer in the modern era to hold all four men’s major titles simultaneously.

The 2001 Masters victory completed an accomplishment that remains unmatched in modern men’s golf.

Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Announces VESSEL Golf Collaboration

Beyond the apparel, Sun Day Red is partnering with VESSEL Golf to introduce bags and accessories featuring the same design inspiration.

The First One 4 Way Bag arrives November 10, using VESSEL’s Lux stand bag platform with a version of the 1995-inspired print applied to black PU leather.

The company describes the bag as a limited-production release.

A second launch follows on November 12, headlined by the Sun Day Red x VESSEL Tigris Slamus Staff Bag.

The release also includes three vintage-style wool headcovers designed for drivers, fairway woods, and utility clubs.

Each features details connected to the anniversary, including the collection’s commemorative crest.

The driver headcover has four stripes representing Woods’ four consecutive major victories.

Additional November 12 products include the Tigris Slamus Signature Backpack, Wallet and Ball Marker.

With the First One Polo connecting Woods’ earliest Masters appearance to his eventual dominance at Augusta, the collection brings together two very different chapters of his career.

The products will be released in stages on November 10 and November 12.