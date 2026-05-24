Tiger Woods Announces Personal Update as Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Battles Cancer

Tiger Woods has returned to Switzerland as the 15-time major champion continues his rehabilitation process while also supporting his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, during her breast cancer battle.

Woods has not competed since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship, and his latest travel update comes after a difficult stretch that included a March car crash and subsequent DUI-related charges in Florida. According to Golfweek, Woods’ private Gulfstream V landed in Zurich on Sunday after departing Florida on Saturday night.

Vanessa Trump recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and thanked Woods publicly for his support. In a message shared on Instagram Stories, she called Woods “My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me.”

Tiger Woods Returns to Switzerland Amid Rehabilitation Process

Golfweek reported that Woods’ private jet flew from Witham Field in Stuart, Florida, to Zurich in an overnight trip lasting nearly nine hours. The publication stated that Woods likely returned to resume his rehabilitation treatment after briefly returning to the United States earlier this month.

Woods had previously been granted permission in early April to leave the country and “enter into comprehensive inpatient treatment” following his March 27 crash near his Florida home.

According to Golfweek, Woods had been undergoing “intense” psychological treatment at a rehabilitation center in Switzerland. A statement released after the incident also noted: “He’s got a pain management doctor who is helping him deal with his body pain without addictive opioids.”

The former world No. 1 was arrested following the March crash and later charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Authorities said Woods provided a breathalyzer reading of 0.00 but declined a urine test.

Through his attorneys, Woods has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.

The 50-year-old golfer has not announced a timetable for returning to professional golf. He has not played competitively since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, while his last made cut came earlier that year at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

Vanessa Trump Shares Message Supporting Tiger Woods

Woods’ return to Florida earlier this month came shortly after Vanessa Trump publicly disclosed her cancer diagnosis.

In a statement shared on social media, Vanessa wrote: “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

She also thanked her doctors “for performing a procedure earlier this week” and added: “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

Days later, Vanessa shared another message featuring Woods, writing: “My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me.”

A source told the New York Post that Woods has remained focused on supporting her during treatment.

“Tiger has been very supportive of Vanessa through all of this and is really just focused on being there for her,” the source said. “He’s proud of how positive she’s stayed and how she’s handling everything so far. She’s been so strong and he truly believes she’s going to be OK. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now.”

Woods publicly confirmed his relationship with Vanessa for the first time in March 2025. At the time, he wrote on X: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

While Woods continues treatment overseas, questions remain about whether he will return to PGA Tour competition later this year. He is not expected to compete at next month’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.