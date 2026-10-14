Tiger Woods & Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Dealt Unfortunate News

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Vanessa Trump were dealt bad news on Wednesday. The latter’s daughter, Kai, started as a freshman golfer at the University of Miami this year.

She committed in August 2024 and signed in November 2025. She made her college debut Sept. 6-8 at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in Pawleys Island.

But Kai got herself injured in the event. She hurt her wrist when she struck the ground beside a cart path. The pain worsened when she hit her driver later.

She had surgery on her left wrist back in January. After the September injury, follow-up testing showed no complete tear. Kai received stem cell injections in hopes of avoiding surgery.

Kai kept competing. But on Oct. 14, she shared more about her injury.

Kai Trump Announces Major Golf Decision

Kai said she had hoped to avoid surgery but underwent the operation anyway.

“I recently underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury I sustained during my first tournament of the season,” she said. “While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff, I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love. It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience and a whole lot of determination.”

Kai said she decided after talks with her family, coaches and athletic training staff. But that decision also must have included Woods. The 15-time major champion is a major role model for her.

Tiger Woods’ Role in Kai Trump’s Life

Woods is especially close with Kai. He advised the 19-year-old before her LPGA Tour debut at The Annika in November 2025.

Kai praised Woods at the ESPYs in New York on July 15. “He’s inspired me a lot,” she told Us Weekly. “Just to be a better person, better golfer, and stuff like that.”

Woods also attended Kai’s graduation May 15, Page Six reported. The ceremony took place at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He arrived about 15 minutes late and left about 20 minutes early, the outlet said. He skipped the family dinner that followed, according to the outlet.

Woods was in a treatment program in Switzerland in May. He put a pin in his rehab and returned to Florida from Switzerland to attend her graduation. The two are really close.