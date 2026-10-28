Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump’s Future Plans Emerge Amid Marriage Talks

For Tiger Woods, the past year has brought challenges that extend far beyond the golf course. The 15-time major champion has faced personal difficulties while still drawing attention for his relationship with Vanessa Trump.

Vanessa has also endured a difficult chapter of her own. Her breast cancer diagnosis brought uncertainty, while Woods faced personal and legal troubles that kept him in the headlines. Through it all, the couple has remained in each other’s lives, and their families have also grown increasingly connected.

With Vanessa sharing encouraging health news, attention has returned to the couple’s future. Their past year has added a new dimension to a relationship made public in March 2025.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Reportedly Discuss Marriage

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have reportedly discussed marriage as their relationship continues to grow stronger. According to a source cited by “Page Six,” the couple are serious about their future together, although a proposal may not be imminent.

“They’re very serious about each other and absolutely see a future together,” the source told “Page Six.” The insider added, “Marriage is something they’ve talked about, but that doesn’t mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner.”

This year’s challenges brought them closer, teaching them to rely on each other and strengthening their bond beyond the good times.

“Going through difficult times together has brought them closer and shown them that they can count on one another,” the insider said.

The report also noted that Trump feels “very safe and supported” with Woods. Their relationship is described as stronger than ever, with both spending much of their free time together.

Neither Woods nor Trump has confirmed an engagement. The report describes marriage discussions, not an imminent wedding announcement.

Their relationship has also unfolded amid Trump’s health challenge, with Woods reportedly providing support.

Vanessa Trump Shares Cancer-Free Update After Treatment

Vanessa Trump revealed in May that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. She was working with her medical team on treatment before sharing a June update on her recovery from surgery.

On October 23, Trump announced she was cancer-free after clear test results in a video on her daughter Kai’s Instagram.

“And it came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” Trump said.

Woods was overjoyed and relieved by the news.

The report said he supported Trump throughout her treatment, and the couple celebrated privately with their families.

Trump has supported Woods through personal difficulties. In September, she accompanied him to a Florida courthouse, where he accepted a plea deal reducing his DUI charge to reckless driving.

Their support has therefore gone both ways as they have navigated a challenging year. However, the couple has not publicly announced plans to marry.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Families Grow Closer

The couple’s relationship has also extended into their family lives. “Page Six” reported that their families have blended naturally and that they enjoy spending time together.

“Their families have blended really naturally,” the source said. The insider added that Kai Trump adores Woods, while Vanessa gets along well with his children.

Woods has two children, Sam and Charlie, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Vanessa has five children with Donald Trump Jr.. Kai is pursuing golf at the University of Miami.

Woods publicly confirmed his relationship with Vanessa in March 2025. He also said they looked forward to their “journey through life together.”

Marriage is reportedly on the couple’s minds, but they haven’t announced an engagement. After a difficult year, they’re focused on each other and their families.