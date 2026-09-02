Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, Makes Rare Gesture Amid 5-Year Punishment

Tiger Woods and the star’s girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, finally have some closure to the golfer’s ongoing legal case following his most recent car accident in March 2026. Woods agreed to a five-year punishment as part of a plea deal regarding his accident.

The golfer pleaded no contest to DUI charges as part of the agreement. Woods’ driving license has been suspended for five year and the golfer also received a $1,500 fine.



“Woods, 50, appeared in a Martin County (Florida) courtroom and pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test, avoiding time in prison,” NBC News’ Juliette Arcodia and Matt Lavietes wrote in a September 2, story titled, “Tiger Woods pleads ‘no contest’ in DUI case.” “The troubled golfer also agreed to have his driving license suspended for five years and fined $1,500.

“… Had he fought the charges and been convicted, Woods could have faced up to a year in county jail, according to prosecutors. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but means the accused will offer no defense. The plea is treated as a conviction in the criminal justice system.”

Woods declined to speak to reporters after leaving the court, per NBC News.

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, Revealed She Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Trump and Woods made a rare public appearance together at the courthouse. The golfer arrived to court alongside his girlfriend, who has been supportive of Woods since the accident.

Trump is also going through her own personal challenges as she announced in May that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Woods’ girlfriend revealed that she had surgery this summer as part of the cancer treatment.

“I wanted to share an update on my cancer journey,” Trump noted in a June 13, Instagram post. “Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward.

“Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle. ❤️”

Tiger Woods Participated in a Nearly 3-Month Long Rehab Program in Switzerland After Arrest

Prior to the accident, Woods was attempting to be healthy enough to compete at the Masters. The accident took place weeks before the PGA Tour major at August National.

Woods stepped away from golf and entered a nearly three-month long rehab program in Switzerland. The golfer finished this treatment in June.

Woods has since been more active on social media by posting video messages and being involved in the promotion for his apparel company Sun Day Red.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods detailed in a March 31, statement. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.

“This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery. I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” Woods continued.

“I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”