The International Team enters the final day of the 2026 Presidents Cup with a chance to achieve a result it has been chasing for decades. Geoff Ogilvy’s side leads the United States 10½-7½ at Medinah Country Club, with 12 singles matches remaining.

The Internationals built that advantage through a strong showing across Saturday’s two sessions. The team repeatedly recovered from early deficits and finished the day with a three-point cushion heading into Sunday.

International captain Geoff Ogilvy said to Washington Post reporter Doug Ferguson, “They showed a lot of passion and fight today.”

The final day will begin with Ryo Hisatsune facing Cameron Young, followed by Tom Kim against Wyndham Clark.

Tom Kim Set to Leave Presidents Cup Early for High-Stakes Reason

Tom Kim is expected to leave Medinah late Sunday afternoon and travel to Japan for the Asian Games, according to the Associated Press.

Multiple sources told the AP that Kim will most likely not be in Chicago to witness the outcome of the Presidents Cup.

The Asian Games begin on Wednesday at Kasugi Country Club. The tournament carries major significance for Kim because winning a gold medal in either the individual or team competition would exempt him from mandatory military service in South Korea.

South Korean men are generally required to complete 18-21 months of military service.

Kim, who is 24, would therefore have a major personal incentive to compete in Japan.

The AP reported that two people involved with the International Team confirmed Kim is scheduled to leave Chicago late Sunday afternoon.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because Kim has not publicly discussed the Asian Games.

Kim is scheduled to face Clark at 12:14 p.m. ET in the second singles match.

His expected travel schedule means he could miss the closing stages of the Presidents Cup and potentially the International Team’s celebrations if Ogilvy’s side wins.

Golf Digest’s Tod Leonard wrote that Kim “apparently won’t be at Medinah Country Club if his International team holds its lead and prevails on Sunday.”

The Asian Games opportunity also follows Kim’s disappointment at the Paris Olympics, where he narrowly missed a medal.

He could have another opportunity at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but success in Japan would provide the specific military-service exemption available through the Asian Games.

Tom Kim’s Presidents Cup Form Gives International Team Major Boost

Kim has been an important part of the International Team’s run at Medinah.

According to the Associated Press, he enters Sunday’s singles with a 3-1 record after playing in four matches.

His partnership with fellow South Korean Si Woo Kim produced three straight victories before the pair suffered their first loss Saturday afternoon.

The Kims moved to 3-0 on Saturday morning when they defeated Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark 2- 1. They had rallied from two down to secure the point and strengthen the International Team’s position.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ended that winning run in the afternoon foursomes, defeating the Korean pairing 2&1.

PGA Tour coverage also highlighted Kim’s impact earlier in the week.

During Friday’s 4-and-3 victory over Cantlay and Schauffele, Kim opened the match with a 23-foot birdie that helped set the tone.

Kim now has another opportunity in Sunday’s singles against Clark.

He has yet to win a singles match in two previous Presidents Cup appearances, halving with Sam Burns in 2024 and losing 1-up to Max Homa in 2022.

The International Team has not won the Presidents Cup since 1998. Kim’s final match against Clark will come before his expected trip to Japan, where another important opportunity awaits.