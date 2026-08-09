Tom Kim’s Mysterious Wife Is a Major PGA Tour Surprise Amid Secret Marriage

Tom Kim was not believed to have a wife or girlfriend, but recent news surprisingly revealed that the golfer is married. PGA Tour Radio’s Kevin Sylvester reported that Kim is indeed married in a “recent development.”

“Biggest revelation this week on @PGATOURLIVE, I noticed a ring on Tom Kim’s left hand and we confirmed that he is indeed married,” Sylvester noted in a March 1, 2026, message on X. “A recent development.”

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim secretly married his wife, Lee Seo-yeon, late in 2025. Kim prefers to keep his personal life private as his Instagram page is absent of any mention of his wife.

Here’s what we know about Kim’s mysterious wife.

Tom Kim Secretly Married Wife, Lee Seo-yeon, in 2025: Report

Seo-yeon is the daughter of a missionary father and was raised in remote parts of Mongolia and Indonesia. It remains to be seen if Kim’s wife will take a more prominent role at PGA Tour tournaments.

“Late last year, Kim married Lee Seo-yeon, whose steadfast support gave him renewed stability,” Korea JoongAng Daily detailed in a July 13, story titled, “Four by 24: Tom Kim takes latest PGA Tour title with tears and triumph in Scotland.”

“Raised in remote parts of Mongolia and Indonesia while accompanying her missionary father, Lee became an emotional anchor during the most difficult stretch of his career.”

Tom Kim & Wife, Lee, Went on Double Date With Scottie Scheffler & Wife, Meredith

The couple’s shared Christian faith has proved to be a central part of their relationship. Kim and Seo-yeon have gone on a double date with star gofler Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scheffler.

Kim and Scheffler are good friends on the PGA Tour.

“He first met his now-wife, Lee Seo-yeon in 2024 during her family’s sabbatical stay in Dallas, where he was living,” Korea JoongAng Daily reported in a February 27, article titled, “Pro golfer Kim Joo-hyung teed off and tied knot last year.”

“The two grew closer through Bible study sessions and later developed a romantic relationship that led to their marriage. The couple kept the marriage private to protect Lee’s privacy as she is still a student, but the news surfaced after Kim appeared at a players’ gathering wearing a wedding ring,” Korea JoongAng Daily added.

“Kim and his wife also had a double date with the world’s No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler — whom he considers his brother.”

Tom Kim on Wife, Lee: ‘I Was Attracted to Her Because Her Life Experiences Are Similar to Mine’

Kim headed into the final round of the Wyndham Championship in contention to win the tournament. The golfer sits in good shape ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Kim’s projected ranking is No. 26 which would qualify him for the Tour Championship with a title on the line. The golfer believes that getting married has helped his play on the course.

“I was attracted to her because her life experiences are similar to mine,” Kim told Korea JoongAng Daily in a February 27, interview. “… We understand each other and can lean on one another. … I feel more at ease and more responsible after getting married.”