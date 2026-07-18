Why Open Is Special for Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie, Too

The biggest storyline entering The Open Championship was Tommy Fleetwood coming home to play his hometown course at Royal Birkdale. It’s also a special week for his caddie, Ian Finnis, who is also enjoying a homecoming.

The two good friends have been working professionally for a decade now, but as NBC’s Cara Banks explained during third-round coverage, it’s a special week for the man they call “Finno,” too.

“We all know this is a hometown event for Tommy Fleetwood, but it’s just as special of an event for his caddie Ian Finnis,” Banks said during play on July 18. “Finno, as he’s known, used to work at Formby Hall as a teenager, that’s of course where young Tommy came to practice just 4 miles south of where we are at Royal Birkdale.”

Tommy Fleetwood, Caddie Both Enjoy Birkdale Homecoming

“They became best of friends and as you can see there, in 2009, Finno began caddying for Fleetwood in 2009 at amateur events. They reconnected in 2016 just a few years after Tommy turned professional and have been together ever since.”

Asked years back what his first impression of his now-boss was, Finnis had a priceless reaction.

“I thought he was very small,” the 6-foot-7 looper said in a video for Golfing World back in 2017.

Fleetwood was probably happy to have a mountain of a man on his bag at the 2025 Ryder Cup when things got a little testy with Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau. Finnis certainly wasn’t going to let his man get caught up in any of the drama.

Finnis is also a tremendous golfer in his own right. According to My EG app, per National Club Golfer, he plays to a +5.1 index. He’s also quite chatty on the course, too.

“I was lucky enough to play with him on Tuesday night … That guy, Ian Finnis, does not stop talking, does he? He’s the best,” NBC’s Brad Faxon said on the broadcast.

Tommy Fleetwood, Caddie Share Unique Bond Beyond Workplace

It’s clear the two local guys have an incredible relationship after all of these years. Finnis underwent heart surgery a couple of years ago, and Fleetwood spoke about his friend ahead of The Open Championship.

“I’m wondering if caddying for me caused him any issues and gave him heart problems,” Fleetwood joked before turning serious. “It was a bit of a shock and put things into perspective. I spoke to him most days through the process, and Ian’s obviously very close to me and is much more than a caddie to me. Caring about him first and more than anything and his family always came first.”