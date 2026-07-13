Tommy Fleetwood Shares Personal Childhood Story at Royal Birkdale

Tommy Fleetwood returns to Royal Birkdale this week with the chance to win the one title he has long described as his dream. The Englishman will tee it up at the 154th Open Championship on a course just minutes from where he grew up in Southport, carrying both home support and renewed hopes of claiming his first major title.

Ahead of the championship, Fleetwood reflected on his childhood memories of Royal Birkdale, clarifying a long-running story about sneaking onto the famous links as a youngster. While the tale has become part of his golfing folklore, the former FedEx Cup champion insisted it happened far less often than many believe, saying, “I did it once or twice. It wasn’t like every day.”

Tommy Fleetwood Explains Childhood Visits to Royal Birkdale

Fleetwood smiled when asked about the stories of sneaking onto Royal Birkdale during his childhood.

“I did it once or twice. It wasn’t like every day,” he said with a laugh.

The 35-year-old explained that although he grew up only minutes away, he did not have as many opportunities to play the course as many people assume.

“I played a couple of times before the Scottish Open. That was my main time sort of seeing it,” Fleetwood said.

“I did play, I think I played around March time, but that’s obviously just coming out of winter, so it’s more about seeing the course.”

Fleetwood also discussed the recent course renovations ahead of this year’s Open Championship.

He highlighted the redesigned fifth hole and the new par-three 15th as the most noticeable changes.

“Obviously, there’s two brand new holes really, 5 and the par-3, which is now 15. I think they’re good, like positive changes.”

“The two changes that I would recognise, the 5th, I think, is a much better hole.”

He believes the new par-three late in the round could become one of the tournament’s defining challenges.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing finish. I think it’s a great addition to the finish of the golf course. That’s definitely… one of the tougher holes of the week.”

Fleetwood has previously spoken about entering the course through the fifth hole as a youngster before security measures became much stricter.

Reflecting on those memories, he joked that attempting the same thing today would be much more difficult.

“You can try, I wouldn’t recommend it,” Fleetwood said. “We were very clever about it, or my dad was, not me. It’s a lot tougher these days.”

Tommy Fleetwood Chases Home Open Dream at Royal Birkdale

Fleetwood enters the week’s final major ranked among the world’s top players and continues searching for his first major championship.

Although he missed the cut at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open, he arrives at Royal Birkdale encouraged by strong support from local fans and years of experience on links courses.

Fleetwood said winning The Open remains his biggest golfing ambition.

“It’s my dream and it always will be.”

Growing up in Southport has made this championship especially meaningful.

“It’s obviously very, very special,” he said.

“I think for anybody that was lucky enough to grow up in the town of Southport, it’s such a golfing town. The Open at Birkdale holds such a special place in the area.”

Fleetwood also acknowledged the overwhelming support he receives from local fans, whose murals and tributes can be found throughout the town.

“I’ve always been very lucky with support like all around the world, but then to see people sort of very much like emotionally invested in you and showing things like that, I think it’s very special.”

“It definitely doesn’t go unnoticed by me.”

Rather than feeling pressure from competing in front of a home crowd, Fleetwood views it as an advantage.

“Every single person that is playing in The Open dreams of winning in The Open and wants to win it.”

“I just think I am the lucky one that gets to have home support and use that as really, really positive fuel.”

With another opportunity to compete for the Claret Jug on the course that shaped his childhood, Fleetwood hopes those early memories at Royal Birkdale can now be matched by the biggest victory of his professional career.