Tommy Fleetwood Shares Health Update After French Open Exit

Tommy Fleetwood arrived at Le Golf National looking to build on a solid season and make an impact at a tournament with plenty of personal history. The Englishman had also put himself in a competitive position after the opening two rounds.

His return to the French Open carried additional significance given his previous success at the venue. Fleetwood had also produced memorable performances at Le Golf National during the Ryder Cup and had strong memories of competing in France.

The Englishman’s weekend plans, however, changed before the third round. His withdrawal left his immediate schedule uncertain as the tournament moved into its final stages.

Tommy Fleetwood Apologizes After French Open Withdrawal

Tommy Fleetwood withdrew from the French Open before Saturday’s third round after becoming too ill to continue. He later issued an apology to the fans, sponsors, and organizers.

Fleetwood had carded rounds of 69 and 67 to reach 6-under after two rounds at Le Golf National. That left him in contention heading into the weekend before illness forced him to end his tournament.

“I hated having to withdraw from The French Open this week, I honestly thought I might have had a chance of playing but I was too ill,” Fleetwood wrote on X.

The Englishman then addressed the people connected to the event.

“I’m so sorry to all the fans that supported this week and especially to all of the sponsors and organisers of such a great event. I have so many fond memories of Le Golf National and will be back in the future!!”

Fleetwood did not disclose the specific nature of his illness. Tournament organizers also provided no further details, other than confirming that he withdrew due to illness. Claims involving food poisoning or a stomach bug have not been confirmed by Fleetwood or the organizers.

The withdrawal came at a venue where Fleetwood has enjoyed several significant moments. He won the French Open at Le Golf National in 2017 and later went unbeaten alongside Francesco Molinari during the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Fleetwood also earned an Olympic silver medal at the venue in 2024. His connection to the course made his early exit particularly significant, but he indicated that he hopes to return.

Tommy Fleetwood Eyes Next Event After French Open Exit

Fleetwood is listed for next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course at St Andrews. His participation remains dependent on his recovery after the illness that forced him out of the French Open.

The Englishman currently sits 48th in the Race to Dubai standings. His schedule also includes several other DP World Tour events as the season moves toward its conclusion.

After the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood is scheduled to continue with the Spanish Open, the DP World India Championship and the Genesis Championship. The DP World Tour campaign will then move toward the playoffs.

Fleetwood’s 2026 season has included several strong finishes. He finished tied for fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and tied for fourth at the Memorial. He also recorded a tied-fourth finish at the Open Championship.

Those results have helped make this an important season for Fleetwood despite his withdrawal in France. His immediate priority now is recovering from the illness that prevented him from playing the weekend rounds.

For now, Fleetwood’s next listed opportunity comes at St Andrews. His message after withdrawing also made clear that he hopes his absence from Le Golf National is only temporary.