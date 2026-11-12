Tommy Fleetwood Has Personal News Emerge as Rory McIlroy Chases Record

The 2026 DP World Tour season is approaching its conclusion, with the leading players gathering at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the DP World Tour Championship. The event brings together the top 50 available players in the Race to Dubai standings, with the season-long title and several key opportunities still on the line.

Tommy Fleetwood is among the players competing in Dubai this week. The tournament also takes place at a venue closely connected to his golf development work, with the Tommy Fleetwood Academy based at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

As the Race to Dubai reaches its final stage, Fleetwood has another reason to celebrate away from the competition. His involvement in junior golf development has remained an important part of his connection with the Dubai golfing community.

Tommy Fleetwood Academy Celebrates Fourth Anniversary in Dubai

Tommy Fleetwood celebrated the fourth anniversary of the Tommy Fleetwood Academy Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates, bringing together coaches, staff and junior members for a special evening.

The academy shared celebration photos on Instagram, thanking members, coaches and the Jumeirah Golf Estates team for their work and acknowledging DP World’s continued support.

“Great evening at TFA Dubai’s 4th anniversary here at Jumeirah Golf Estates,” the academy wrote. “Thank you to all of our members, coaches and JGE team who have worked so hard all year. A special thanks to @dpworld for your continued support.”

The photographs showed Fleetwood spending time with academy coaches and staff. He also interacted with junior golfers, watched friendly challenges and shared advice with young members.

The celebration underscored the academy’s role in developing young golfers and improving their skills. Fleetwood’s involvement also supports junior golf development in Dubai.

DP World’s support has been vital to the academy. The anniversary event brought participants together and recognized their contributions over four years.

Fleetwood’s connection with the golfing community also extends to his views on other European players’ achievements, particularly Rory McIlroy.

Tommy Fleetwood Calls Rory McIlroy Europe’s Greatest-Ever Golfer

Fleetwood recently praised Rory McIlroy, calling him Europe’s greatest-ever golfer. According to “The Sun,” Fleetwood said McIlroy’s achievements put him ahead of other European legends, including Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros and Harry Vardon.

“In my opinion, there is no argument about who Europe’s best-ever player is. Rory wins it hands down,” Fleetwood said.

He highlighted McIlroy’s six major championships, career Grand Slam and seven Race to Dubai titles. Fleetwood also recognized his contribution to Europe’s Ryder Cup success.

Fleetwood believes McIlroy can surpass Montgomerie’s eight Race to Dubai titles and Vardon’s seven-major record.

McIlroy can match Montgomerie’s achievement at this week’s season finale, but must contend with Eugenio Chacarra, who leads the standings.

Tommy Fleetwood Struggles in Opening Round of DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship got underway on Thursday, November 12, at Jumeirah Golf Estates. After 17 holes, Tommy Fleetwood was tied for 47th at five over par (+5).

His first round remained unfinished, with only the 18th hole remaining. Therefore, Fleetwood’s +5 position was still subject to change.

The Race to Dubai battle centers on Chacarra and McIlroy. Chacarra began with a 533.93-point lead, whereas McIlroy seeks an eighth season-long title to equal Montgomerie’s record.

Both can clinch the Race to Dubai title with a win. Paired together in the final group, their opening rounds carry added importance.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, will look to improve his position over the remaining rounds. His immediate focus is the tournament leaderboard, while the season-long title remains a separate competition.