Concerning Tommy Fleetwood Stat Emerges at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood enters the weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in contention, but one statistic has become a concern after two rounds at TPC Southwind. The Englishman has produced an elite all-around performance in Memphis, ranking among the best players in several key categories, but his putting numbers have prevented him from keeping pace with Scottie Scheffler’s record-setting start.

Fleetwood sits five shots behind Scheffler after opening rounds of 66 and 68, while Scheffler leads the tournament after following a first-round 68 with a second-round 61. Fleetwood has played strong golf from tee to green, but his struggles on the greens have created a challenge as he attempts to close the gap during the final two rounds of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoff opener.

After his second round, Fleetwood acknowledged the difficulty of chasing Scheffler but focused on controlling his own game. “What can we do about Scottie Scheffler? Just go out there and try to manage your game as best as possible. Shoot the best score you can and see what happens,” Fleetwood said.

Tommy Fleetwood Putting Numbers Raise Concern at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Through two rounds at TPC Southwind, Fleetwood’s putting has been the weakest part of an otherwise impressive statistical profile.

He is ranked 51st in strokes gained putting this week and has lost 1.022 strokes to the field on the greens.

The issue stands out because the rest of his game has been among the strongest in the tournament. Fleetwood ranks third in strokes gained off the tee, second around the green and 27th in strokes gained approach.

His ball-striking and short game have placed him in a strong position, but his putting performance has limited his ability to challenge Scheffler’s lead.

Fleetwood has not won on the PGA Tour this season, and his path to victory became more difficult after Scheffler’s second-round 61.

To have a chance at catching the world No. 1, Fleetwood will likely need two low rounds, with scores around 65 or better, while also improving on the greens.

Martin also noted Fleetwood’s statistical performance, writing that “the one part of his game that hasn’t been in tip-top shape this week is his putting.”

The third round will provide Fleetwood another opportunity to close the gap, but his putting will be a key factor if he hopes to turn his strong overall play into a serious challenge.

Scottie Scheffler Builds Lead as FedEx St. Jude Championship Moves Into Weekend

Scheffler enters the weekend in control of the FedEx St. Jude Championship after a remarkable second round at TPC Southwind.

His 9-under 61 moved him to the top of the leaderboard and created a significant challenge for players chasing him.

The leaderboard shows Scheffler at 11 under after 36 holes, with Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland tied for second at 8 under.

Fleetwood is part of a group at 6 under, alongside players including Nico Echavarria and Tom Kim.

Scheffler’s position has forced contenders like Fleetwood to focus on producing low scores while maintaining consistency.

Fleetwood, who tied for third at last year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, entered this week with confidence after strong recent performances around TPC Southwind.

Reflecting on his comfort at the venue, Fleetwood noted after the opening round, “I’ve had two or three really good results around here. I was obviously playing very, very well last year. I put myself in a good position.”

Fleetwood will begin the third round paired with Nico Echavarria, with both players looking to move closer to Scheffler.

As the FedExCup playoffs continue, Fleetwood’s ability to improve his putting could determine whether his strong tee-to-green performance becomes a realistic title challenge.