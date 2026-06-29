Tommy Fleetwood’s Personal News Emerges This Week Before the Open Championship

Tommy Fleetwood will now be flying across the pond, returning home. The next stretch of golf will be played on European soil, starting next week.

This year’s Open Championship will be held at Royal Birkdale, near Fleetwood’s hometown.

The Englishman will be the local favorite this year, and the city has prepared a special welcome for him.

Southport recently unveiled a mural of Fleetwood.

“The wait is over,” ScottsdaleGolf announced on Instagram. “Today we’re proud to officially unveil our Tommy Fleetwood mural at Southport & Birkdale Sports Club, just a short walk from Royal Birkdale Golf Club.”

Shane Lowry received a similar reception from the people of his hometown when The Open Championship was held at Royal Portrush.

“Commissioned by Scottsdale Golf and brought to life by the incredibly talented Paul Curtis, this project has been over a year in the making,” they continued. “Every detail has gone into creating something truly special.”

Fleetwood recorded his first career PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship last year. He took home the winner’s prize of $10 million.

“As Major Week returns to Royal Birkdale, we wanted to celebrate one of Southport’s own with a lasting tribute the town can be proud of,” ScottsdaleGolf added. “We hope this becomes an iconic landmark for golf fans from around the world for years to come.”

Besides the mural, the area will feature a variety of activities and welcome fans from around the world.

Tommy Fleetwood Has Raised Alarms on the PGA Tour’s New Structure

As the PGA Tour prepares to roll out its highly debated two-tier system in 2028, Fleetwood has emerged as a voice of measured caution.

Speaking during a press conference at TPC River Highlands on June 25, he addressed the physical and mental realities of the new landscape. Fleetwood expressed serious concerns about player burnout.

“You get to this time of year and over the last couple of years, you can definitely see it’s easy to start feeling tired,” he said. “Niggles start to happen in the body and stuff like that. Mentally, it can have its strains.”

Tommy Fleetwood Still to Make A Major Decision

Earlier this year, Fleetwood parted ways with Nike. After years of being one of the most recognizable faces in Nike Golf apparel, he opted to become an apparel free agent. He has not signed with any brand yet.

Rather than immediately signing a massive, restrictive head-to-toe clothing contract with another sports giant, Fleetwood has been highly selective.

This free-agency status allows him more real estate on his clothing to negotiate lucrative patch deals with non-endemic corporate sponsors, like the one he signed with BlackStone to display their patch on his cap.