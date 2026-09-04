Tommy Fleetwood & Wife Clare Announce More Personal News After Rossall School

Tommy Fleetwood is using the off-season to work for the children. After recently announcing a partnership with Rossall School, he is now trying to reach more young golfers around the world.

After the UK, Fleetwood and his wife, Clare, are now aiming for the same impact in Dubai.

Tommy Fleetwood Academy is now partnering with Gems School of Research and Innovation in the United Arab Emirates.

“SRI students will have the opportunity to develop their golf through professional-level coaching, advanced performance technology, specialist facilities and meaningful time on the course,” The school posted.

Fleetwood was equally excited for the new partnership.

“Very proud of another step in TFA’s journey,” he wrote. “Our partnership with @gems_sri is one of the main things we wished to achieve when we came to the UAE and another opportunity to bring golf to as many students as possible!!”

Tommy Fleetwood is Trying to Secure the Next Generation of Golf

Fleetwood recently announced an exclusive partnership with Rossall School in the UK to provide students with unparalleled golf pedigree. Now that partnership is expanding to two schools already this year.

In the last week of August, the Tour Championship winner announced that the scholarship promised with the Rossall School-TFA partnership will be awarded to Oliver C.

“A big thank you to Tommy, Claire and the TFA for awarding me a scholarship at Rossall,” the kid said after receiving the honor. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to be part of Rossall, working with great coaches while receiving a great education. I’m really looking forward to starting in September and continuing to develop and improve my golf. Excited for what’s ahead!”

The partnership started working together on Sept. 1.

Tommy Fleetwood Committed to the BMW PGA Championship

Despite the end of the PGA Tour, Fleetwood’s golf schedule is not over, just like his peers. Both he and Rory McIlroy have structured their schedules that go on throughout the year.

Fleetwood will tee off in the BMW PGA Championship, taking a two-week break from golf after the PGA Tour season. From there, he will travel to France and later to India, where he will be defending his title.