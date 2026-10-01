Tony Finau Has Strong Reaction After First Look at Bank of Utah Championship

Tony Finau has played PGA Tour events around the world, won six times on Tour and represented the United States in some of golf’s biggest team competitions. This week, however, offers something the Utah native hasn’t experienced before.

Finau is making his Bank of Utah Championship debut at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, giving him the opportunity to compete in a PGA Tour event in his home state for the first time. The 37-year-old grew up in Salt Lake City, graduated from West High School and now lives in Lehi.

“It is nice to have a home game,” Finau said. “To have a PGA Tour event in Utah and now to be participating in it on this stage for a home crowd, I am really excited about it.”

Finau will have no shortage of familiar faces following him around Black Desert. He said he expects significant family support this week, while his presence adds another local connection to a field featuring several golfers with Utah ties.

Finau Gets First Look at Black Desert

Despite his extensive history playing golf throughout Utah, Finau had never played Black Desert before his practice round Tuesday. His introduction to the course came alongside three younger golfers with Utah connections: BYU’s Kihei Akina and Arizona State golfers Bowen Mauss and Boston Bracken.

He was equally impressed by his first look at Black Desert. The par-71 course measures 7,421 yards and is distinguished by its black lava fields and southern Utah scenery.

“If you dropped me here, I would think I might be on a different planet,” Finau said. “It is incredibly cool.”

The surroundings may be spectacular, but Finau quickly discovered that the lava can dictate strategy. Instead of repeatedly taking advantage of one of his greatest strengths by hitting driver, he expects to adopt a more conservative approach.

Finau said the lava essentially plays like out-of-bounds rather than an ordinary hazard, making keeping the golf ball in play especially important. That could mean frequently turning to his driving iron, a club he considers one of his strengths.

Finau Looking to Turn Around Difficult 2026 Season

Finau enters the Bank of Utah Championship at No. 100 in the FedExCup standings, putting him directly on one of the significant dividing lines during the FedExCup Fall.

It’s unfamiliar territory for a player who spent years as a regular presence in the PGA Tour postseason and on U.S. international teams. Finau missed the FedExCup Playoffs and all four majors in 2026.

His most recent start also ended early, as rounds of 78 and 71 resulted in a missed cut at the Biltmore Championship.

“I didn’t have the PGA Tour season that I wanted throughout the ’26 season,” Finau said. “But the great thing about this game with the experience that I have is any time you’re playing well, it’s a good time to play well. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the fall, in the spring, in the summer.

“Hopefully I start playing better at this tournament this week.”

There is an important distinction surrounding his position. Finau’s PGA Tour membership isn’t immediately dependent on staying inside the top 100 because his previous victories have him exempt through the 2027 season.

Still, Finau said he wants to finish the fall inside the top 100 to further secure his position.

Finau’s most recent PGA Tour victory came at the Mexico Open in April 2023. Three years later, the six-time Tour winner believes that total should be higher.

“Six [wins] doesn’t sound like nearly enough,” Finau said. “Why not No. 7 this week?”

Finau Trying Unusual Putter in Search for Spark

According to Golf.com, Finau recently began using a Caliber Golf putter with a long, flat grip.

“No secret I’m using a hockey stick to putt with,” Finau said.

Finau debuted it competitively at the Biltmore Championship and has kept it in the bag for his trip to Utah.

The unconventional appearance isn’t the reason Finau is interested in it. He believes the grip makes it easier to align the face properly, something he considers particularly important on shorter putts. Finau noted that he has historically felt comfortable from longer distances but hasn’t been as effective closer to the cup.

“Aiming to me is the most important thing,” Finau said. “The closer you get to the hole, the better you have to aim. You don’t have time to manipulate the face on a short putt. So it seems to help me aim better, and that’s why I put it in the bag.”

Whether the experiment produces immediate results remains to be seen, but Utah would be a fitting place for Finau to rediscover his form.

He will begin the Bank of Utah Championship alongside Aldrich Potgieter and Eric Cole at 3:14 p.m. ET Thursday. The tournament offers $6 million in prize money and 500 FedExCup points to the winner.